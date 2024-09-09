Mukhtar Babayev: Climate Finance Is COP29's Top Priority
Akbar Novruz
Mukhtar Babayev, Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources and
President-designate of COP29, emphasized that climate finance is
the main priority of the 29th session of the conference of the
Parties to the UN Framework convention on Climate Change (COP29),
which will take place in Baku this year, Azernews
reports.
Speaking at the conference on "The Role of Small and
Medium-Sized Businesses in the Green Economy," Babayev highlighted
the establishment of "Green SME Resource Centers" as a key
initiative. These centers are designed to support SMEs in
transitioning to more sustainable practices by providing essential
knowledge, advice, and technology.
"The main priority of COP29 is climate finance. At the Baku COP,
the agreement of the 'New Collective Quantitative Target' for
climate change mitigation will be a central focus," Babayev stated.
He noted that the conference will also address important climate
change areas such as mitigation and adaptation, and will emphasize
the preparation and submission of "Biennial Transparency Reports,"
"Nationally Determined Contributions," and "National Adaptation
Plans."
He further outlined that Azerbaijan's COP29 presidency has
proposed 14 main initiatives aimed at offering innovative solutions
and approaches globally. "These initiatives will reinforce
Azerbaijan's leadership in supporting the transition to a green
economy and strengthen our position as a reliable and responsible
international partner," Babayev added. He expressed confidence that
the event would serve as an effective platform to discuss the role
of SMEs in climate processes, their expectations, and future
plans.
