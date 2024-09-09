Masters 247 Partners With SHOPLINE To Modernise B2B Commerce Operations

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SHOPLINE , a leading commerce services platform, has today announced its partnership with the UK and Europe's leading equipment distributor, Masters247 . The partnership modernises Masters247's B2B Commerce platform, upgrading the distributor's digital capabilities to enhance customer experiences while delivering efficiency and consistency to its commerce operations.

A leader in the golf across UK & Europe, Masters247 boasts a wealth of its own brand product and an unparalleled distribution service for the leading brands in golf retailing. Its extensive knowledge of the golf industry has allowed the organisation to develop a number of unique and innovative in-house brands catering for every sector in golf retail, offering incredible value and excellent margins.

Masters247 works closely with its partner brands to provide the best retail solutions to help display, promote and drive sales of key product ranges. Before partnering with SHOPLINE, Masters247 operated with legacy systems with no digital footprint. With SHOPLINE, it has now embarked on a journey of strategic digital transformation that has allowed the brand to move into international markets and generate faster revenues.

As Masters247 strives to strengthen its digital capabilities for its B2B business, SHOPLINE has now integrated a range of functionalities, such as customer log-ins and invoicing, to streamline account management and deliver an improved user experience. SHOPLINE has also improved campaign management efficiency for Masters247's B2B offering, helping to facilitate an increase in repeat orders and enhance sales.

Oliver Cole, Managing Director, Masters247, said:“SHOPLINE's innovative technology is helping us position ourselves where we want to be within the B2B sector. SHOPLINE's integration has brought Masters247 consistency and efficiency that strengthens online processing systems while growing and improving B2B relations, creating a positive customer journey.

“Unifying our digital systems has enabled us to reduce total cost of ownership while improving the experiences we can deliver to customers. The support from the SHOPLINE team has also enabled seamless and streamlined integration that has delivered faster time to revenue, and we can't wait to see what the future holds for this partnership.”

Deepak Anand, General Manager, SHOPLINE EMEA, said:“At SHOPLINE, we are committed to supporting merchants in their eCommerce journey. We want to provide brands with a platform that facilitates unified commerce, allowing them to deliver high-quality customer experiences and scale operations seamlessly both online and offline.

“The Masters247 team is determined to push the boundaries of its capabilities and we are proud to have been chosen to help them achieve their goals. We are looking forward to continuing to provide value for the brand, and help drive long-term, sustainable success.”

Masters247 will be joining SHOPLINE's Re-Imagine Summit in London on 2nd October 2024. The event will bring together over 300 eCommerce leaders and retailers who are redefining the sector. Taking part in a panel session focused on unlocking growth in B2B eCommerce, Masters247 will join along with other industry leading speakers and panellists at the event, including In The Style and Everything5Pounds.

Save your seat for Re-Imagine here: #save-your-seat

