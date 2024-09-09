EU Condemns Russian 'Elections' In Crimea

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The European Union has condemned the holding of the so-called Russian“elections” in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, particularly Crimea and Sevastopol, and does not recognize their results, which are null and void in terms.

This is said in a statement by the EU spokesperson published on the website of the European Union External Action Service, Ukrinform reports.

“Russia conducted partial regional and local elections, including in the illegally annexed Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol from 6-8 September. The European Union strongly condemns the holding of these so-called "elections" by Russia on Ukrainian territory. They constitute another act of violation of international law, the UN Charter and Ukraine's sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity,” the document reads.

As the spokesperson stressed, the EU does not recognise these so-called "elections" or their results in Crimea. They are null and void, and cannot produce any legal effects whatsoever. Russia's leadership and those responsible for organising these illegal actions will be held accountable and face consequences, the statement underscores.

The published document says that more than a decade after Russia's invasion and attempted illegal annexation of Crimea, the EU reiterates its position: Crimea is Ukraine. Referring to the UN General Assembly Resolution of 27 March 2014, the EU calls on Russia to cease its efforts to undermine Ukraine's national unity and territorial integrity.



“There is one clear way out of this war: that Russia immediately ends its illegal, unprovoked and unjustified war of aggression against Ukraine, and withdraws all forces and military equipment from Ukraine's territory within its internationally recognised borders,” the statement says.

As Ukrinform previously reported, the Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine emphasized that Russia's holding of“elections” in occupied Crimea and Sevastopol is a violation of the norms and principles of international law. The ministry stressed that the results of the“elections” are null and void, and the“elections” themselves are illegitimate.