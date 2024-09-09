DSS Joins AVAHO 2024 In Atlanta, Booths 511 And 600

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

JUNO BEACH, FLA., VT, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Leading Information solutions provider to federal, private, and public organizations Document Storage Systems, Inc. (DSS), is proud to attend and become one of the bronze sponsors to this year's Association of VA Hematology and Oncology (AVAHO) meeting in Atlanta.The DSS teams of clinicians and professionals are ready to meet customers and demonstrate clinical workflow solutions for oncology at the convention. DSS will address intractable clinical pain points of infusion clinic staff, oncologists, nurses, hematologists, and other allied health professionals in providing excellent patient care.The Infusion Therapy Manager solution (booth 600) is a web-based decision support tool that manages evidence-based protocols. It supports clinical disciplines involved in the accuracy of ordering and administration of infusion therapy. The Order Tracking Manager Oncology solution (booth 511) provides an electronic patient tracking board for Infusion Clinic staff with centralized real-time views of the patients at the clinic to improve workflow and to prevent delays in patient care.As a consistent annual AVAHO participant helping care teams in clinical workflow improvements, DSS is committed to caring for the 56,000 Veterans who are diagnosed and treated for cancer each year through patient safety and oncology solutions for a transformational impact to overall Veteran outcomes.The meeting will be held on Sept. 20 – 22 at the Omni Atlanta Hotel at CNN Center in Atlanta.AVAHO has a current membership of nearly 1,300 professionals including medical oncologists and hematologists, surgical oncologists, radiation oncologists, pharmacists, nurses, nurse practitioners, advanced practice registered nurses, physician assistants, social workers, and cancer registrars. AVAHO provides opportunities for networking, strengthens educational activities, and improves the research capabilities among VA hematology/oncology professionals.About Document Storage Systems, Inc. (DSS)Document Storage Systems, Inc. (DSS) is a catalyst for health care innovation and digital transformation, helping the Department of Veterans Affairs as a SaaS provider and solutions integrator. DSS is committed to assisting VA in its High Reliability Organization journey and delivering care quality for Veterans by meeting top initiatives, changing regulatory requirements, and implementing enhanced business transformation across VA enterprise. For more information, visit .

