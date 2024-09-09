North Peru wildfires result in 1 death, 16 treated for smoke inhalation

(MENAFN) In northern Peru's Lambayeque region, wildfires have caused significant devastation, resulting in at least one death and 16 individuals being treated for smoke inhalation, according to local authorities. The deceased was identified as a 40-year-old female farmer from the town of Incahuasi. She suffered severe burns over her entire body and, despite being rushed to a local clinic, she did not survive her injuries.



The fires have forced several local residents to seek medical attention for smoke inhalation. Fortunately, those affected have been treated and discharged as their conditions were deemed not life-threatening, according to Radio Programas del Peru, a leading radio and television broadcaster in the country.



The situation has prompted warnings from Peru's National Meteorology and Hydrology Service, which has indicated that atmospheric conditions from Sunday through Wednesday could exacerbate the risk of wildfires. The service has noted that the combination of persistent dryness, reduced humidity, and rising daytime temperatures creates an environment conducive to the initiation and spread of forest fires.



As the absence of precipitation continues in the affected regions, the likelihood of further fire outbreaks remains high, with authorities and residents on alert for potential worsening of the situation.

MENAFN09092024000045015839ID1108650887