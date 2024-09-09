Kerala: 'Only 3 People Can Answer Why ADGP Met RSS Leader...' Says V Muraleedharan

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananathapuram: Former Union V. Muraleedharan questioned the rationale behind ADGP M.R. Ajith Kumar's meeting with RSS leaders, asserting that only three people can clarify this: one of whom is Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Muraleedharan demanded that if the ADGP was sent as an envoy, the Chief Minister should explain the reason.



"Second is the ADGP and he should clarify why he met the RSS leader. Otherwise, the RSS leader should clarify the purpose of the meeting with the ADGP," said Muraleedharan.

The BJP leader asked, " From when did VD Satheesan started to perceive RSS as 'untouchables'? VD Satheesan, who lit a lamp in front of a portrait of Guruji Golwalkar, also participated in a 2013 Bharatiya Vichara Kendra event in Thrissur.

He added, "It was the Congress in Kerala, not Ayodhya, that initially distanced itself from participating in a ceremony there."

V Muraleedharan mocked that this Satheesan is teaching Hindu love to RSS and BJP.

The allegation raised by MLA PV Anvar against Ajith Kumar has led to demands from within the government and the Left Front to remove him from his position. After claims about his meeting with an RSS leader surfaced, the demand gathered pace. Opposition parties have also called for his ouster. There is a strong demand for the Chief Minister to make a decision on the matter without waiting for the special investigation report.