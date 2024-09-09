VOX India unveils Fronto V Black: Revolutionary façade and ceiling panels redefining architectural aesthetics and durability
(MENAFN- Medina Publishing) National, 05 September 2024 – VOX India, a leading interior and exterior building material company, is redefining spaces from floor to ceiling with the launch of its innovative new product, Fronto V Black panels. These panels offer an ingenious solution for façades and ceilings, combining robust features with stunning aesthetics.
As the global demand for sustainable and low-maintenance building materials continues to rise, Fronto V Black emerges as a game-changing solution. The product addresses the growing market need for versatile, durable, and aesthetically pleasing exterior finishes that can withstand diverse environmental conditions while reducing long-term maintenance costs.
Commenting on the launch, Mr. Varun Poddar (Founder at VOX India), stated, "Fronto V Black represents our commitment to innovation in the building materials sector. We've created a product that not only elevates the visual appeal of any structure but also offers unmatched durability and ease of installation. Fronto V Black is set to redefine how architects and builders approach façade and ceiling design; our panels not only enhance the visual appeal of any structure but also ensure long-lasting durability without the need for maintenance."
Key features of Fronto V Black include:
• Three-Dimensional Design: Unique profile shape and specially designed joints create an original, three-dimensional panel effect.
• Weather-Resistant: Robust panels that withstand changing weather conditions without maintenance.
• Authentic Wood Aesthetics: Perfect imitation of wood in both colour and structure, with dark joints for added depth and contrast.
• Versatile Installation: Can be installed vertically or horizontally, including use as soffit.
• Wide Colour Range: Available in various woodgrain colours to complement diverse facade designs.
• Maintenance-Free: Highly resistant to mechanical damage and pests, completely waterproof, and requires no sealing or painting.
• Easy Installation: Features the CLICK lock system for secure and rapid façade coverage.
• Thermal Efficiency: Provides ideal covering for thermal insulation with proper ventilation.
• Hurricane-Proof Lock: Enhances panel adhesion and eliminates wind-induced noise.
• Self-Cleaning Structure: Minimizes dirt and dust accumulation for easy maintenance.
Fronto V Black is now available for architects, builders, and homeowners looking to elevate their projects with a cutting-edge, low-maintenance façade solution
