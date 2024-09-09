President Of India Receives First Copy Of Inspiring Feature Film“Maha Mahim Didiji”

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi: In a significant moment, the esteemed President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, was presented with the first copy of the feature Maha Mahim Didiji at Rashtrapati Bhavan. This two-hour inspirational feature, based on the life story of the President herself, promises to be a beacon of hope and motivation for viewers nationwide.



Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Chancellor of AAFT University and Cultural Head of Brahma Kumaris, expressed deep gratitude to the President for her time and interest in the film.“This film showcases not just the honorable President's journey but also serves as a universal message of overcoming adversity through spiritual strength and resilience,” Marwah stated.



Written and directed by B.K. Pumposh Mishra, the film delves into the life of Smt. Droupadi Murmu, portraying how she navigated numerous challenges with grace and determination.“To empower oneself, a strong spiritual foundation is essential. This movie highlights that even those with humble beginnings can achieve their dreams through courage, determination, and divine guidance,” emphasized Prabha Mishra, the film's producer.



The cast includes Sampa Mandal, L.Aakanksha, Naina Raghuvanshi, and Sonali Pandey, with music by Narendra Purohit and Sunil Dadhich, and lyrics by B.K. Surbhi. The movie's banner is Om Shanti Shanti Productions, further reinforcing the spiritual undertone of the project.



In her response, President Murmu expressed her appreciation for the creative efforts behind the film.“Kindness is one thing you can't give away. It always comes back. Great things happen to those who don't stop believing, trying, learning, and being grateful,” she remarked, wishing the team success.



The film will be officially launched in a grand event soon, marking another milestone in the illustrious career of President Murmu, the first individual born after India's independence to hold the nation's highest office. This powerful narrative is expected to resonate with audiences, offering a story of triumph over adversity, much needed in today's world.



