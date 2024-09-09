1Q Captures Instant Voter Insights With Self-Serve App And Mobile Polling Platform

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) 1Q's proprietary panel and geofenced precision can poll Gen Z and match voter files

- Keith Rinzler, Founder and CEO of 1Q

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- 1Q , a leading U.S.-based consumer insights platform, empowers campaigns and consultancies with a new self-serve polling that makes uncovering lightning-fast voter insights easy and cost-effective. The mobile and app-based platform matches its members, including hard-to-reach Gen Z voters, with national voter files for enhanced targeting and verification.

1Q leverages a proprietary, permission-based insights panel of more than 1 million opt-in members across the U.S., with whom clients can immediately engage for fast feedback and unlimited recontact capability. Clients can target the member panel with geofencing precision and watch pins drop live across a map to analyze individual and cumulative insights as responses come in. From their phones, 1Q panel members can share insights on speech or debate messaging, give input on evolving issues, review ads and lit copy, or snap and send back photos of sign placement in a battleground district.

“Traditional polling methods can take weeks or days, but campaigns and consultants are making decisions minute-by-minute at this stage of the election, increasing the dependency on accurate and immediate responses,” said Keith Rinzler, Founder and CEO of 1Q.“1Q's platform emphasizes speed and quality to collect insights on shifting voter opinions or can serve as a digital focus group; it's a game-changer for the pace of today's elections. One of the most valuable features is the ability to read members' detailed, open-ended responses on any topic.”

1Q pricing is approachable for campaigns and organizations of all sizes at $1 per response per question with no minimums or contracts required. Question formats sent through 1Q's self-serve platform range from multiple-choice to open-ended for longer-form feedback. Valuing the importance of the member experience on response quality, 1Q is the only insights company that pays respondents instantly, per response, in cash, directly to their PayPal account or the account of a charity they chose.

“Gen Z isn't answering the phone, and text scams disguised as political polls intimidate voters. Polling is also susceptible to the quality issues that compromise market research when bad actors populate online polls as bots or with disingenuous responses,” added Rinzler.“1Q's closed model is intentionally and proactively built to eliminate data fraud, waste, and other issues affecting polling or consumer insights outcomes. It's easy for panel members to see that questions are coming through 1Q instead of an anonymous text, and they share authentic feedback to benefit from our fair compensation model. It's a unique win-win but should be the standard.”

Gen Z Voters Quickly Rank Kamala Harris' Top Attributes

1Q surveyed 500 Gen Z voters for opinions on Democratic nominee Kamala Harris' top five most appealing attributes. Within two hours, responses highlighted a mix of leadership and pop culture-inspired insights:

She could be the first woman president (58%)

Her age, in comparison to other candidates (53%)

She is a composed speaker and leader (46%)

Her diversity/ethnicity (45%)

She fights for my values and issues (40%)

Her record as Vice President (29%)

Her record as Attorney General / U.S. Senator in California (26%)

Her speech & memes referencing the“Coconut Tree” (20%)

Collaboration with other iconic women (e.g. performers and singers) (18%)

Her dancing (10%)

Other (12%)

Survey Methodology

Survey by 1Q among 500 U.S. adults ages 18-27 registered as Democrat voters. The survey was conducted within a two-hour timeframe via 1Q's permission-based app and text platform, which is certified bot-free by cybersecurity firm Avertium. Margin of error +- 4.38%.

1Q: How Polling Works

