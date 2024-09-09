Psychological First-Aid: Sharjah Trains Some To Offer Support After Accidents, Medical Emergencies

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Mon 9 Sep 2024, 6:00 AM

Parents, healthcare professionals, social workers, educators, and volunteers in Sharjah are being trained to offer Psychological First Aid (PFA).

According to a top official, trained individuals can apply their skills in a wide range of settings, including accidents, medical emergencies, natural disasters like floods or earthquakes, and incidents involving violence or trauma.

“The skills learned in our workshops equip individuals to provide immediate psychological support at the scene of the incident, whether it is a minor accident at home or a larger community disaster. These skills are also applicable in schools, workplaces, and other environments where people may experience distress or trauma,” Hanadi Al Yafei, director of the Child Safety Department (CSD), told Khaleej Times.

CSD, an affiliate of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs in Sharjah, recently organised a PFA workshop at Al Suyoh Suburb Council.

“PFA is a structured, compassionate, and practical approach designed to help individuals experiencing psychological distress in the immediate aftermath of an accident, disaster, or traumatic event. It focuses on reducing the emotional impact of such experiences, offering comfort, and providing initial support to alleviate anxiety, fear, or confusion. PFA can be used in various settings, including accidents, natural disasters, medical emergencies, and situations involving violence or loss,” the official added.

According to Dr Bana Bouzaboon, head of Mental Health at the Kanaf Centre, psychological trauma resulting from accidents and disasters often leaves a deep impact on affected individuals.“However, not all cases require intervention by psychological specialists. Training professionals in various fields, such as community healthcare and education, in providing PFA is crucial. This approach enables the community to offer initial psychological support, thereby reducing the need for specialised therapeutic interventions, except in cases where they are necessary.”

Survivors of accidents and disasters may experience a range of psychological issues, including acute stress, anxiety, fear, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Many may also feel overwhelmed, confused, or disoriented in the immediate aftermath of a traumatic event.

“Other common reactions include withdrawal, social isolation, mood swings, or feelings of helplessness. Early intervention through PFA can significantly reduce the risk of these issues becoming long-term problems,” Hanadi added.

Psychological first-aid is offered through a calm, empathetic, and supportive approach. The individual providing the aid ensures that the affected person feels safe, understood, and comforted.

“Professionals and trained individuals recognise that someone needs PFA by identifying signs of distress, such as confusion, fear, anxiety, withdrawal, or panic. Physical symptoms, like shaking, sweating, or difficulty breathing, can also indicate a need for support. The key is to act swiftly and provide a sense of security and stability.”

Training

PFA is vital in places like schools, healthcare facilities, and communities affected by crises.“Anyone trained in the principles of PFA can offer it ... The goal is to equip individuals with the knowledge and skills to provide this immediate support before professional psychological interventions are required,” said Hanadi.

The workshops cover a comprehensive range of topics designed to equip participants with the tools they need to provide psychological support.“Key lessons include how to recognise the signs of psychological distress, active listening, and effective communication. We teach participants how to assess the emotional state of individuals, provide comfort, and offer practical assistance without overwhelming the affected person. Importantly, we also discuss when to refer individuals for further psychological intervention and how to maintain privacy and dignity while offering support.”

Why PFA is important

If a victim does not receive psychological first-aid when they need it, the emotional and psychological impact of the traumatic event may intensify.

“Unaddressed distress can lead to chronic psychological problems, including depression, anxiety disorders, and PTSD. Additionally, unresolved trauma can negatively affect relationships, work, and daily functioning. Early psychological support is crucial to help individuals process their experiences and recover, reducing the risk of these complications,” concluded Hanadi.

