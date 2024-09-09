France Waves Farewell To Its Sporting Summer As Paralympics 2024 Closes

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AP

Saint-Denis, France: This time, it really is au revoir.

A summer sporting bonanza which started under pouring rain on July 26 with a remarkable opening ceremony on the Seine River was ending on Sunday with the Paralympics closing at a rain-soaked Stade de France.

It lowers the curtain on successful back-to-back events that captivated fans and raised the bar high for others to follow. Good luck Los Angeles in 2028.

As the was lit up in the blue, white and red colors of the French national flag, a trumpet player played the national anthem "La Marseillaise” and Paralympic flagbearers then made their way into the stadium carrying national flags to the sound of "Chariots of Fire” by Vangelis.

France's President Emmanuel Macron (front left) and his wife Brigitte Macron (front R), next to newly appointed French Prime Minister Michel Barnier (back, 2nd R) and France's outgoing Minister for Sports and Olympics Amelie Oudea-Castera (R), attend the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games Closing Ceremony at the Stade de France, in Saint-Denis, in the outskirts of Paris, on September 8, 2024. (Photo by Thibaud Moritz / AFP)

Later Sunday, famed French electronic music composer Jean-Michel Jarre was to close out the ceremony which was again led by artistic director Thomas Jolly.

His intention this time was to turn the stadium into a giant open-air dance party. More than 20 DJs, including Étienne de Crécy, Martin Solveig and Kavinsky, were to perform in a tribute to French electro music to the theme "Journey of the Wave.”

Or the wave goodbye from the 64,000 fans, and the city itself, to the more than 4,000 Paralympic athletes.

Mayor of Los Angeles Karen Bass (3rd left), President of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) Andrew Parsons (6th L), Mayor of Paris Anne Hidlago (4th R) and French President of the Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics Organising Committee (COJO) Tony Estanguet (2nd R) applaud after the exchange of the Paralympics flag during the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games Closing Ceremony at the Stade de France, in Saint-Denis, in the outskirts of Paris, on September 8, 2024. (Photo by Geoffroy Van Der Hasselt / AFP)

Summer vibes kept going After the successful Olympics showcased the vibrancy of fans from around the world and the beauty of the city's iconic venues, there were doubts that the energy would keep going into the August 28-September 8 Paralympics.

Those doubts were dispelled, with athletes enjoying strong support. Not all venues were sold out, but this was also because the summer holiday period was ending and children were returning to school.

A surge of enthusiasm saw 2.4 million tickets of the 2.8 million tickets sold - second only to the 2.7 million sold at the 2012 London Games - and this was some feat considering that by late June only 1 million had been sold.

Large swathes of Parisians vacated - some say fled - the city amid concerns over traffic chaos, political upheaval, social tensions and growing fears over security.

But locals who stayed or French fans coming in from other towns and cities gave their athletes huge support over both Games.

French success on and off the track In the Olympics, France tallied 16 golds among its 64 medals to finish fifth overall in the medal count, and it won 75 medals overall in the Paralympics.

The Games themselves were a success for French President Emmanuel Macron. Transport ran well, there were very few organizational glitches and security issues were appeased, with police even engaging in friendly banter or posing for photos with fans - a rarity in France.

For how long the feel-good factor stays remains to be seen.