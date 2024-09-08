QFFD Supports QRCS-UNRWA Partnership With $ 4.5Mn Aid

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) With $4.5m support from Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) to aid more than 4,400 beneficiaries, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) and Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) signed a partnership agreement to provide cash assistance for Palestinian workers and patients from Gaza, currently stuck in the West Bank.

As part of the UNRWA's oPt Flash Appeal, these funds will support those who have been unable to return to Gaza since the outbreak of the war in last October.

In a press statement, QFFD's Acting Director-General Sultan bin Ahmed al-Aseeri said:“We are pleased to support this vital initiative alongside UNRWA and QRCS, reaffirming our commitment to alleviating the suffering of Palestinian refugees. Through strategic partnerships like this, QFFD aims to make a meaningful impact on the lives of those in need, ensuring they receive essential humanitarian assistance.

“This collaboration underscores our ongoing dedication to humanitarian causes globally and our steadfast support for the Palestinian people during these challenging times”.

UNRWA commissioner-general Philippe Lazzarini expressed his gratitude for the timely assistance from QFFD and QRCS, saying:“Thousands of Palestinian refugees from Gaza remain trapped in the West Bank, stuck in a painful limbo, and cut off from their loved ones and livelihoods. As war rages on in Gaza and violence surges in the West Bank, support from partners like QRCS and QFFD makes it possible for UNRWA to help those in the greatest need”.

QRCS secretary-general Faisal Mohamed al-Emadi reiterated the organisation's dedication to supporting humanitarian causes globally.

“QRCS is always at the forefront of humanitarian aid efforts in Palestine. For years now, we have been working with UNRWA on various projects to improve the living conditions of Palestinian people and enhance their resilience. This grant is another valuable contribution by our strategic donor and partner QFFD, which has greatly helped make a real difference in millions of lives worldwide,” he added.

