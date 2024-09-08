Chief Operating Officer Funke Shobanjo Awarded The DCRO Institute Certificate In Cyber Risk Governance®

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Funke Shobanjo

- David R. Koenig, QRD®, President and CEO of The DCRO InstituteGLOBAL ORGANIZATION, OH, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The DCRO Institute, the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentials for board members and C-suite executives, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance ® to Funke Shobanjo of Lagos, Nigeria.Funke serves as the Chief Operating Officer for FBNQuest, the investment banking and asset management businesses of FBN Holdings Plc. In this role, she leads operations for the group and oversees brand strategy, marketing, and reputation management. She also leads strategic planning, innovation initiatives, digital transformation efforts, talent management, employee engagement, and culture development. Prior to this role, Funke served as the Head of Strategy and Transformation. Earlier in her career, she worked for Bloomberg LP, Traiana, and Goldman Sachs. She earned her MSc in Finance, Economics, and Econometrics from the Cass Business School and a BSc in Economics from the University of Birmingham. Funke is also a graduate of executive programs at the London Business School, the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University, and Lagos Business School."We are thrilled to welcome someone with the broad operational and market experiences that Funke brings to our programs," said David R. Koenig, QRD®, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "She's bound for increased responsibilities and even greater impact with her new learnings."The Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance® is awarded to those who have completed an extensive education program led by a global suite of board members, leading C-suite technology executives, law enforcement, and intelligence experts, all with deep knowledge of technology and cyber. Candidate knowledge is validated by evaluation across all subjects covered.“I am impressed by the program's practical and accessible approach to teaching cyber risk governance principles and best practices,” said Ms. Shobanjo.“The Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance® program is straightforward to understand and apply, making it an excellent professional resource. The program's focus on real-world scenarios and case studies helped me better understand the complexities of cyber risk governance and develop practical strategies for mitigating risk,” she continued.The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance® program by visiting .Read testimonials about our programs at .About the DCRO Institute – The DCRO Institute is the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentialing. We are a 501(c)3 nonprofit peer collaboration among board members and C-Suite executives from around the world. The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation , the Certificate in Risk Governance®, and the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance®. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and C-suite by teaching the positive governance of risk-taking.® Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and C-suites on six continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit to learn more.For more information, please contact David R. Koenig at +1.612.286.1776 or by e-mail at ....

David R. Koenig, QRD®

The DCRO Institute

+1 612-286-1776

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

YouTube

Learn more about the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance®

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.