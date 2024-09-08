Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Sunday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- An Amiri Decree was issued accepting the resignation of Deputy Prime and Minister of Oil, Dr. Emad Al-Ateeqi.

KUWAIT -- An Amiri Decree was issued appointing Finance Minister and Minister of State for Economic and Affairs Nora Al-Fassam as Acting Oil Minister.

KUWAIT -- The Kuwait Chamber of Commerce and (KCCI) affirmed its readiness to provide all necessary services to strengthen economic relations with Malaysia.

GAZA -- Thirty-three Palestinians have been martyred, while 145 have been in three massacres committed by the Israeli occupation's forces in Gaza, said Gazan health authorities.

KHARTOUM -- The Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said "Sudan's healthcare system is collapsing in some areas but holding up in others thanks to the tireless work of doctors." (end) mb