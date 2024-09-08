Crescent Moon Theater Productions Unveils Groundbreaking Performance Giving Voice To Middle Eastern Refugee Stories

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Emmy Award-Winning Choreographer Joins Forces with Crescent Moon to Create Unforgettable Theatrical Experience honoring the stories of refugees.

- Polina Smith, Founder and Artistic Director of CMTPSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Crescent Moon Theater Productions, a Bay Area theater company, creates powerful, provocative performances that spark dialogue and action, announcing today the launch of "Hold On: When Everything Changes in a Flash," featuring real-life narratives of young adult refugees from Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria. This powerful production offers a rare glimpse into life before and after war, aiming to reshape public perception of the refugee experience.Set to premiere at Dance Mission Theater from September 27-29, 2024, this innovative performance piece interweaves personal narratives with professional dance, music, and acting, creating a tapestry of human resilience that challenges common perceptions of refugee experiences. The production, directed and choreographed, both daughters of refugees, marks a significant milestone in refugee representation in the arts."This production is deeply personal for me," says Polina Smith, founder and artistic director of Crescent Moon Theater Productions.. "As the child of a refugee and the wife of someone whose family was granted political asylum from Afghanistan, my life has been profoundly shaped by those who have endured the refugee experience. With 'Hold On,' we're giving voice to those experiences, celebrating the cultures left behind, and fostering understanding in our new homes.""Hold On" arrives at a critical juncture in the global discourse on refugee rights and immigration, challenging prevalent Western media narratives about the Middle East. By featuring authentic stories from young adult refugees from Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria, the production offers a humanizing perspective on an often politicized issue. "Hold On" presents a rare opportunity for audiences to see beyond stereotypes, gaining insight into the rich cultural tapestry of the Middle East and the vibrant traditions that still exist despite the devastation of war.Through personal narratives and artistic expression, the production invites viewers to reconsider their preconceptions about both refugees and their homelands, fostering empathy and a more nuanced understanding of the complex realities faced by those displaced by conflict."Hold On: When Everything Changes in a Flash" will be performed at Dance Mission Theater, 3316 24th St. @ Mission St. San Francisco, CA 94110, on September 27th and 28th at 8:00 PM, and September 29th at 7:00 PM.Tickets are available online at and range from $25 to $50. In line with the production's mission of accessibility, no one will be turned away for lack of funds. To request a free or discounted ticket, or for group sales, please email ....About Crescent Moon Theater Productions (CMTP)Founded in 2014 by award-winning artist Polina Smith, Crescent Moon Theater Productions is a Bay Area-based company dedicated to creating thought-provoking, original theatrical experiences that drive social change. CMTP's innovative productions blend diverse artistic mediums including dance, music, theater, and circus to address pressing social issues and foster community engagement. Notable works include the award-winning "In My Mother's Name," "When your Skin Calls you Home" a circus-theater fable inspired by the myth of the selkie and "Hold On: When Everything Changes in a Flash," an exploration of young adult refugee experiences slated for a nationwide tour in 2025. Beyond stage productions, CMTP has curated the Blessed Unrest social justice and arts festival, showcasing local artists and activists. Recipient of multiple grants and awards, CMTP continues to push the boundaries of theatrical storytelling, proving that art has the power to transform individuals, communities, and culture. Visit CMTP's website here:

