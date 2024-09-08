Amir Sends Congratulations To Algeria's President On His Re-Election
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent a cable of congratulations to the President of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria HE Abdelmadjid Tebboune, on his re-election for a second presidential term, wishing him success and relations between the two countries continued development and prosperity.
Read Also
President Abdelmadjid Tebboune is elected to serve second term in Algeria
MENAFN08092024000063011010ID1108649494
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.