Amir Sends Congratulations To Algeria's President On His Re-Election

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent a cable of congratulations to the President of the People's Republic of Algeria HE Abdelmadjid Tebboune, on his re-election for a second presidential term, wishing him success and relations between the two countries continued development and prosperity.

