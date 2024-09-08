HBKU To Host Session At WTO Annual Forum

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Permanent Mission of Qatar to the United Nations Office and other international organisations in Geneva, in collaboration with the Unesco Chair on Environmental Law and Sustainable Development at Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU) and World Trade Organisation (WTO), will host a high-profile session titled“Sustainable Trade and Entrepreneurship: Pathways to Re-globalisation” at this year's WTO Public Forum in Geneva, Switzerland.

Under the theme Re-Globalisation: Better Trade for a Better World, the forum will focus on the pivotal role of trade facilitation in promoting sustainable development and entrepreneurship. The session, scheduled for September 12 brings together a panel of experts to discuss the integration of sustainability into global trade practices and the promotion of sustainable entrepreneurship.

Key speakers include Hend al-Muftah, ambassador and permanent representative of Qatar to the United Nations Office in Geneva; Ahmed al-Sulaiti, director of the Office of the Qatar to the WTO and other Economic Organisations in Geneva; Dr Damilola S Olawuyi, professor and associate dean for research, HBKU, and Unesco Chairholder on Environmental Law and Sustainable Development, HBKU; Dr Mena Hassan, senior trade policy and trade facilitation expert, WTO; and Elena Athwal, research associate, Unesco chair on Environmental Law and Sustainable Development and SJD student, HBKU.

The session will explore actionable strategies to align global trade practices with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Discussions will delve into innovative approaches for integrating sustainability into trade, addressing the challenges and opportunities in promoting sustainable entrepreneurship, and examining the role of digitalisation and innovation in fostering inclusive trade practices.

In addition to these discussions, the session will explore how Qatar is embracing innovation to align its judicial processes with the SDGs, particularly SDG 16, which emphasises peace, justice, and strong institutions. The state's judicial system is at the forefront of this transformation, leveraging technology and artificial intelligence to enhance efficiency, accessibility, and sustainability in dispute resolution. The session also aims to foster cross-sector collaboration and highlight best practices that can contribute to a more inclusive and sustainable global economy.

