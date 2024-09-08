(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LAS VEGAS BANNER

LAS VEGAS HEALTH & WELLNESS EXPO OCTOBER 17-20, 2024 HEALTH, SCIENCE, & CONSCIOUSNESS 4 Days of B2B & B2C Health Expo Conference

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- HEALTH, SCIENCE, & CONSCIOUSNESSThe 33RD of the 5D Events in Biohacking Health and Wellness called Biomed EXPO or the Las Vegas Health and Wellness Expo returning to Las Vegas, Nevada, October 17-20, 2024 at the Alexis Park Resort Hotel on Harmon Ave in Las Vegas, and brings latest in Longevity, Biohacking, Plasma Technology, Stem Cell Research, Regenerative Medicine, Bio Photonics, Brain Health, Medical Technology, Medicine, Epigenetics, Biotech, Anti-Aging, Cancer Research, DNA Activation, Tesla Technology, PEMF systems, Skin Care, Red Laser, and Brain enhancement Technologies Expo/ Conference with world's leading experts in health, longevity, science & consciousness.4 Days of B2B & B2C Health Expo Conference for Professionals & Consumers.Press ReleaseDate: 9/8/2024BIOMED EXPOBy: Saeed David Farman, CEO...Phone: 1-702-890-1290ALEXIS PARK RESORT, 375 E. Harmon Ave, Las Vegas, NV, 89169Biomed Expo ushers in new earth frequencies of biohacking and Trans-Humanism at the Alexis Park Resort, OCT 17-20, 2024, the Expo/ conference brings together a highly coveted group of physicians to defy the preconceived limits of the human body. With over 30 speakers and 100 lectures, workshops with 69 Exhibits, this healing fest has curated the leading minds behind the latest leaps in healing modalities in functional Wellness, Plasma Technology and Quantum Healing.This year's programming will be the largest quantum leap to the future yet: medical researchers, doctors, and disclosure groups, Health Whistleblower will speak candidly on classified topics including: Biohacking, Advanced Plasma Technology, Tesla's discoveries, Therapeutic Benefits of far infrared energy, Healing power of PEMF machines, Healing with Quantum Lasers, Liver Detox, EMF Protection, Stem Cell therapy, Skin Care Technology, Hair Analysis, Cardio test, Heart Formulas, Red Laser Therapy, converging the disciplines of metaphysics and medicine to enhance human cognitive functions, extend lifespan, and expand extrasensory perceptions.BIOMED EXPO is Sponsored by THERAPHI (Advanced Plasma Technology innovations)***Full List of Speakers:GOLD SPONSOR and Keynote Speaker Paul Harris, CEO of THERAPHIKeynote Speaker, Dr. Jeff Gross, M.D., Keynote Speaker Dr. Robert Young, Chris O'Connor, Sir Bill Walsh®, Founder Saeed David Farman, Steven D. Kelley, Ryan Veli, Michael Dignam, Jerry Sargeant, Dr. Cie Allman-Scott, Michelle Jewsbury, Joshua Bailey, Phillip Wilson, Eric Dadmehr, Paul Esch, Josh Bailey, Geraldine Orosco, Alan Bedian, Ocean Sky & Benton Ryer.Speaker's BIO:***Full Events Program:BIOMED EXPO Tickets:The exhibit hall is free to visit with prior registration on ticket link.***Early Bird 4-day Ticket for General Admission: $259 (Door Ticket is $299)***Early Bird Full Event w/3 Dinner Banquets is: $399 (Door Ticket is $599)Hotel Sleeping Rooms:***ALEXIS PARK RESORT Hotel Rooms Reservation for BIOMED EXPO GROUP:ALEXIS PARK RESORT, 375 E. Harmon Ave, Las Vegas, NV, 89169Biomed expo Group discount sleeping Room rates are $74 per night, except Friday and Saturday is $135 per night.***Media contact: ...Phone: 1-702-890-1290#Biohacking #HealthEXPO #PlasmaTechnology #LasVegasEvents #HealthConference #Biomed #StemCell #Skincare #BrainHealth #Cancerresearch #Longevity#TeslaTechnology #PEMF #QuantumHealing #BusinessEXPO #Conference###

SAEED DAVID FARMAN

BIOMED EXPO

+1 702-890-1290

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.