Azerbaijan's Huseynli And Aliyev Win Silver At Batumi Archery Tournament

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani archers delivered an impressive performance at the recent international archery in Batumi, Georgia, Azernews reports.

Competing against top international talent, Azerbaijani athlete Fatima Huseynli secured a silver medal in the women's individual competition. Her achievement highlights her skill and dedication in the sport.

In addition to her individual success, Huseynli, alongside her teammate Mahammadali Aliyev, earned a silver medal in the mixed team event. This accomplishment underscores the strength and coordination of the Azerbaijani archery team. Their combined efforts reflect the country's growing prominence in the international archery arena.

The tournament, held in Batumi, brought together archers from around the world, showcasing their talents and competitive spirit. The results not only mark a personal victory for Huseynli and Aliyev but also elevate Azerbaijan's standing in the global archery community.