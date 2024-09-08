Azerbaijan's Huseynli And Aliyev Win Silver At Batumi Archery Tournament
9/8/2024 10:10:18 AM
Azerbaijani archers delivered an impressive performance at the
recent international archery tournament in Batumi, Georgia,
Azernews reports.
Competing against top international talent, Azerbaijani athlete
Fatima Huseynli secured a silver medal in the women's individual
competition. Her achievement highlights her skill and dedication in
the sport.
In addition to her individual success, Huseynli, alongside her
teammate Mahammadali Aliyev, earned a silver medal in the mixed
team event. This accomplishment underscores the strength and
coordination of the Azerbaijani archery team. Their combined
efforts reflect the country's growing prominence in the
international archery arena.
The tournament, held in Batumi, brought together archers from
around the world, showcasing their talents and competitive spirit.
The results not only mark a personal victory for Huseynli and
Aliyev but also elevate Azerbaijan's standing in the global archery
community.
