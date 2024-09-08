Iran discusses with Turkey ways to enhance trade ties in private sectors

(MENAFN) During a meeting between a delegation from the Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines, and Agriculture (TCCIMA) and senior officials of the Turkish Exporters Union (TiM) in Istanbul, both parties discussed ways to enhance trade relations between their private sectors. The discussions centered on utilizing the strengths of both countries in tourism, food, textiles, and pharmaceuticals, according to a report from the TCCIMA portal.



TCCIMA Head Mahmoud Najafi-Arab highlighted the current trade balance of USD1.6 billion, which is favorable to Turkey, and suggested that the re-export of Iranian products through Turkey could be an opportunity to strengthen trade ties. He also emphasized Turkey’s expertise in tourism, proposing collaboration with Turkish tourism companies to boost foreign tourist attractions in Iran.



Najafi-Arab also pointed to Iran's capabilities in the textile industry, suggesting that cooperation with Turkish firms could enhance the branding of Iranian products in international markets. Additionally, he stressed Iran’s expertise in the pharmaceutical industry, particularly in biotech and probiotic sectors, as an area for deepening bilateral cooperation.



Ahmet Gulec, Deputy Chairman of TiM, explained that the Turkish Exporters Union includes 150,000 exporters across 27 product groups in agriculture, industry, mining, and services, with the goal of expanding Turkey's presence in global markets. He noted Turkey’s export value in 2023 was USD357 billion, with plans to increase product exports to USD375 billion and services exports to USD200 billion by 2028.

