(MENAFN) Vote counting commenced on Saturday evening following the closure of polling stations for the snap presidential election in Algeria, which concluded at 1900 GMT. As the closed, the counting process began immediately, with media representatives and officials from the three competing candidates present to oversee the proceedings, according to a correspondent on the scene.



Prior to the end of voting, the electoral authority had extended the polling hours by one additional hour, thereby adjusting the closing time to 1900 GMT. Algeria, with its more than 24 million registered voters, saw over 800,000 Algerians living abroad cast their votes starting September 2.



Three hours before the polls closed, the voter turnout for the snap election had risen to 26.45 percent, with a notable 18.31 percent of voters participating from abroad, as reported by the Independent National Election Authority. This early turnout figure reflects a significant level of engagement in the electoral process.



The snap election, initially set for December but advanced by President Tebboune in June, features a competitive field. Besides President Tebboune, who emphasizes representing all segments of Algerian society, including youth, the middle class, and disadvantaged groups, the race includes Abdelaali Hassani Cherif of the Movement of Society for Peace and socialist candidate Youcef Aouchiche. Cherif, the leader of Algeria's largest Islamic party, and Aouchiche, the first secretary of the Socialist Forces Front, Algeria's oldest opposition party founded in 1963, are the other contenders in this pivotal election.

