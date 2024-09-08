World Polo League And Global Child Team Up For Travel & Purpose Palm Beach

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Child and the World Polo League teamed up to an epic 60 minute adventure that showcased the best experiences in the Palm Beaches through the lens of sustainability, nature adventures and the magnificent of Polo.



Global Child Palm Beach

On this inspirational and faith filled journey, Augusto Valverde host and founder of the top rated purpose driven travel show, teamed up with Catherine Lidstone (Actress-The Chosen), Grant

Ganzi (World Polo League Player) and Melissa Ganzi (World Polo League Player & Philanthropist) to craft a moving and adrenaline filled adventure that included skydiving with Melissa on the WPL Final, Everglades knee-deep in mud conservation with Catherine and a polo sunset "chukker" with Grant.

This is the latest success for Global Child "Travel & Purpose", which has been on a rapid ascending ride in 2024, passing 350 Million impressions on major platforms like ReachTV which programs most major airport screens in the USA, streaming on platforms like Tubi, Vizio, Peacock, MLux, VIX and inflight systems for airlines like Emirate & LATAM. Their production teammate for this epic television program was ChukkerTV (CTV Sports) headed up by industry leader Mike Ferreira.

The purpose piece included Augusto volunteering to host a moving charity concert with the Miami Music Project, conservation with Benjamin Studt with the amazing Palm Beach County team and sustainability highlights with the award winning Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach.

If after watching this epic adventure you want to experience Polo for yourself, you can't miss the famous Miami Beach Polo World Cup November 14-17 and World Snow Polo Championship December 18-19th.

You can enjoy Global Child "Travel & Purpose" on major streaming platforms, major airports and in flight entertainment systems. Discover more at GlobalChildTV .

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Global Child