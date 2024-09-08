EASA orders inspection of Airbus A350 engines after air-to-air fire accident

(MENAFN) The European Union Safety Agency (EASA) has mandated a special inspection of the engines on Airbus SE A350 aircraft after a mid-air fire on a Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd flight led to the temporary grounding of some of the airline's planes. According to a report, EASA instructed operators to inspect the flexible fuel hose connections within the engines of the A350-1000 model over the next 3 to 30 days to check for any damage. This precautionary measure affects approximately 86 aircraft currently in operation worldwide that utilize these engines. Airbus and Rolls-Royce Holdings, the manufacturer of the Trent XWB engines powering the A350, are collaborating with EASA to ensure the engines' continued safety.



The agency clarified that this inspection directive does not extend to the smaller A350-900 model, indicating that at this stage, the engine version used in the A350-900 does not require similar scrutiny. This action by EASA follows the official confirmation of an engine fire that occurred earlier this week on Cathay Pacific Flight CX383, which had to return to Hong Kong shortly after its departure to Zurich, Switzerland. The fire was reportedly detected and extinguished quickly. EASA's executive director, Florian Guillermet, described the directive as a "precautionary measure" informed by initial investigation findings and inspection results from the airline involved.



