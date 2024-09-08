Soft Machine's THEO TRAVIS“AELOUS” One Hour Duduk Meditation CD/Blu-Ray

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Theo Travis - Aeolus: One Hour Duduk Meditation

Panegyric

Featuring Production and Soundscapes by Steven Wilson Available September 6th, 2024

ASHEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- . Theo Travis is widely known due to his work with his own bands and (among others) Soft Machine, Steven Wilson, Robert Fripp, Gong, Porcupine Tree and many more. Theo's previous releases of duduk on YouTube have become something of a sensation. The piece“Ancient Soul, Modern Times” (which is included on the Blu-ray) has amassed over 1 million listens. Steven Wilson is one of the world's most sought-after producers, mix engineers and remixers of multi-channel Surround Sound and Dolby Atmos audio. Both artists enjoy a significant fan-baseWhen Theo Travis began experimenting with long-form improvised instrumentals for duduk - a woodwind instrument from Armenia sometimes described as 'the saddest sounding instrument in the world' - he could hardly have imagined a world in which such a one-hour piece would clock up in excess of a million plays on YouTube. Yet that is precisely what happened, with the multi-functional music finding fans purely in its own terms as well as for an array of uses from meditation to yoga, to relaxation and more. Something about the sound, the performances, the context, found, built and maintained a much wider audience than most, far more mainstream music. All of this was achieved without hype, marketing or a dedicated record label supporting the release.Extending the idea, earlier this year Theo worked with producer Steven Wilson, (who has previously mixed and mastered many of Theo's solo recordings and in whose band Theo has played) to produce a new duduk improvisation in multi-channel audio as well as stereo, with soundscapes assembled by Steven Wilson from Theo's alto flute playing. The result is a stunning and utterly unique piece of work which helps to define new possibilities for so-called“immersive audio”, without losing focus on the pure sound and inherent musicality of the duduk improvisations which have struck such a chord with a wide and growing audience online.The new piece“Aeolus” (again, one hour long) appears in Dolby Atmos, DTS-HD MA 5.1 Surround Sound and 24/96 high resolution stereo on the Blu-ray and in standard 16/44 audio on the accompanying CD.Watch the promotional trailer:TRACKLISTING:CD:Aeolus (60mins)Blu-ray:Aeolus (60 mins)Dolby Atmos, DTS-HD MA Surround (5.1) & 24/96 LPCM stereoAeolus (4 min edit)24/96 LPCM stereo.Ancient Soul, Modern Times (60 mins)24/96 LPCM stereo.AEOLUS: Composed by Theo Travis and Steven WilsonTheo Travis – Duduk and Alto fluteSteven Wilson – Production & SoundscapesAncient Soul, Modern Times: Composed by Theo TravisTheo Travis – Duduk & SoundscapesTo pre-order:For more information:For further information, please contact: ...Press inquiries:

