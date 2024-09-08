Rodent Control Market Forecast Expected Growth And Trends In Coming Years

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Rodent Control Forecast

Rise in urbanization along with exponential growth of population, variations in climatic conditions, and ease in availability of products propel the growth.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global rodent control market is projected to grow significantly, reaching $3.9 billion by 2027, up from $2.4 billion in 2019, with a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. Key growth drivers include increased urbanization, population growth, changing climate conditions, and the widespread availability of rodent control products. However, stringent regulations on chemical-based solutions limit market expansion, while research into bio-based alternatives offers promising opportunities.Download Sample Pages of Research Overview:Rise in urbanization along with exponential growth of population, variations in climatic conditions, and ease in availability of products propel the growth of the global rodent control market. Based on region, North America accounted for the highest share in terms of revenue, contributed for nearly half of the total market share in 2019, and is estimated to maintain its lead in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period.Key Drivers and Opportunities:- Urbanization and Population Growth: The surge in urbanization, coupled with rising population levels, boosts the demand for rodent control solutions.- Climatic Variations: Changes in climate also contribute to the increasing rodent population, thus propelling market demand.- Ease of Access to Rodent Control Products: The wide availability of these products fuels market growth.- Challenges: Stringent regulations and bans on chemical-based products hinder market expansion.- Opportunities: R&D efforts focused on bio-based rodenticides offer promising opportunities for future growth.Segment Analysis:- Chemical Segment: This segment held nearly 40% of the market share in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period.- Biological Segment: Anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.3% from 2020 to 2027, driven by research into bio-based solutions.Application Insights:- Residential Segment: This segment held the largest market share in 2019 and will likely retain its leadership position, driven by increased residential construction and rodent control initiatives.- Commercial Segment: Forecasted to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.8%, driven by increasing rodent control needs in hospitals, restaurants, and farms.Regional Insights:- North America: Dominated the global market in 2019, contributing nearly half of the revenue, and is expected to maintain its lead through 2027.Asia-Pacific: Predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.5%, fueled by expanding agricultural activities and organic farming in China and India.Leading Market Players:Major companies such as Anti Cimex, Bayer AG, BASF SE, Neogen Corporation, Ecolab Inc., Rentokil Initial Plc, PelGar International, Senestech Corporation, Rollins Inc., and Syngenta AG are profiled in the report. These players adopt strategies such as new product launches, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations to strengthen their market position.Interested in Procuring This Report? Visit Here:About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.