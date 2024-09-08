WATCH: Anant Ambani And Salman Khan Share A Warm Moment At Ganpati Celebration

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) On Saturday night, superstar Salman Khan made a notable appearance at the Ambani family's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. The was seen making his way to the high-profile event after participating in the aarti at Arpita Khan's Ganpati puja. In videos circulating online, Salman's arrival was marked by tight security, a testament to his star status. Once inside, he was spotted mingling with prominent personalities, including Anant Ambani.

Salman and Anant Ambani's Captured on

A video on Instagram showcased Salman Khan and Anant Ambani engaged in a warm and friendly conversation. In the footage, Anant can be seen with his arm around Salman's shoulder, highlighting their close relationship.



The video quickly gained traction on social media, reflecting the strong bond between the actor and the businessman. This friendship was evident during Anant's wedding, where Salman stood by his side throughout the festivities, even participating in pre-wedding celebrations with other Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan.

Salman's Busy Work Schedule and Recent Injury

On the professional front, Salman Khan is currently engrossed in the production of his upcoming film with director A.R. Murugadoss. Titled Sikander, the film is slated for release next Eid.



However, Salman recently revealed that he has sustained a rib injury. During a recent fan interaction, he requested fans to maintain their distance to aid his recovery. Despite this setback, Salman continues to work diligently on his film and other projects.

Anticipation Builds for Bigg Boss 2024

In addition to his film work, Salman is expected to return as the host of Bigg Boss for its new season. Having been the face of the show for over a decade, his return is highly anticipated by fans. Reports suggest that the upcoming season will feature a roster of celebrities, including names like Zaan Khan, Meera Deosthale, and Anita Hassanandani, among others. Fans are eagerly awaiting the new season, which promises to bring fresh excitement and drama to the popular reality show.

ALSO READ:

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan twin in red for Ambani Ganpati darshan [PHOTOS]