Kuwait's Sorour Snatches Gold Of Men's Shot Put At Paris Paralympics

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Mohammad Al-Otaibi

PARIS, Sept 7 (KUNA) -- Faisal Sorour secured the first medal for Kuwait in the ongoing Paris 2024 Paralympic Games after leading the Men's Shot Put - F63 event at Stade de France on Saturday.

He scored a neat 15.31m. throw, while Aled Davies, of the United Kingdom, came second with a 15.10m. throw, and Tom Habscheid - Luxembourger, won the bronze medal - 14.97m throw.

Sorour expressed joy for the being able to secure this outstanding victory and raise Kuwait's flag high at the podium ceremony.

He said, in statement to KUNA, that today's achievement culminated a long time of tireless training and continues support from the competent state bodies.

Appreciating the support given to the Kuwaiti athletes from Kuwait Paralympic Committee, he dedicated the achievement to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and the Kuwaiti people.

Today's gold medal raised Kuwait's tally to two after the bronze secured by Faisal Al-Rajehi in the men's 5000m race - T54 last Saturday. (end)

mao









MENAFN07092024000071011013ID1108648109