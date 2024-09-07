Scholz Wants More Ukrainian Refugees In Germany To Work

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz insists that hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian war refugees should start working in Germany as soon as possible.

According to the Sueddeutsche Zeitung , the politician said this on Saturday during a meeting with his constituents in Teltow, Brandenburg, Ukrinform reports.

Thanks to the so-called Job-Turbo, a program of the government, the number of working Ukrainians has increased to more than 200 thousand.

“But several hundred thousand more have been added... So I want the work to be done,” the chancellor said.

The head of the German government acknowledged that without going through certain procedures it is impossible to immediately work in accordance with the qualifications, but you can start, for example, with a part-time job, and get certificates later, this practice is used in other countries, Scholz said.

He put the responsibility on the federal states and employers. There are too many duplicate bodies in the states that recognize professional degrees and qualifications.

“This is nonsense. We are trying very hard to reduce the number of recognition bodies,” Scholz said, adding that it cannot be that out of 2,000 doctors who have found protection in Germany , only 120 have received a work permit.

Ukraine,'s defense ministers hold talks in Berlin

For months, there has been a debate in Germany about the fact that a large proportion of Ukrainian war refugees accepted by Germany actually receive unemployment benefits that other refugees do not. Many of those who arrived in the first days and weeks of the full-scale war are still living on this money and do not go to work for various reasons. That's why there are calls to cut the payments.

Between February 2022 and July 2024, more than 1 million Ukrainians left for Germany.