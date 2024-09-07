Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Not Maharashtra! India's First Ashtavinayak Temple Located In Hubli

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Hubli (Sept. 7): The Ashtavinayak temples in Maharashtra are world-renowned. It is said that visiting these eight temples makes life meaningful. To visit all these Vigneshwaras, one has to hundreds of kilometers for 2-3 days. However, in Hubli, all these eight Vinayakas can be seen in one temple.

Yes, the Ashtavinayak temple, located on Goodshed Road, a stone's throw from the railway station here, is renowned as the first of its kind in India. While Maharashtra boasts individual temples dedicated to each of the eight distinctive forms of Ganesha, Hubli houses all eight idols within a single temple.

Which are the idols?

The Ashtavinayak temples in Maharashtra, namely Mayureshwar of Moregaon, Shri Chintamani of Theur, Shri Siddhi Vinayak of Siddhatek, Shri Mahaganapati of Ranjangaon, Shri Vigneshwar of Ozar, Shri Girijatmaj of Lenyadri, Shri Varad Vinayak of Mahad, and Shri Ballaleshwar of Pali, are famous all over the country. Replicas of the idols installed in all these temples have been installed in the Shri Ashtavinayak temple in Hubli's Goodshed.

Dagdusheth Ganapati:

The president of the temple trust, Madan Gokhale, is from Hubli and is now based in Pune. This temple was established at his behest.

Public idols have been installed in Hubli's Goodshed since 1980. Over time, the committee members decided to build a special temple in the city. Later, under the leadership of Madan Gokhale, all the members of the trust visited the Ashta Vinayak temples in Maharashtra, collected information about the idols, and decided to make replicas of the Ganesha installed there. The temple was built in 2000. A replica of the famous Dagdusheth (Halwai) idol in Pune has been made by A.A. Badiger, a sculptor from Bagalkote, and installed in the sanctum sanctorum.

Wish-fulfilling Ganapati:

This Ashta Vinayak temple is known as the temple of wish fulfillment. Devotees who come here offer a coconut in their name to these eight Vinayakas and leave. It is believed that the work they have in mind will be done within 45 days. After the wish is fulfilled, the devotees come to the temple, open the coconut they have kept, offer prayers, and offer modak and laddu, a tradition that has been going on for many years. Devotees from Karnataka as well as neighboring states like Maharashtra and Goa come to this temple to have darshan, Yashwant Jadhav, Joint Secretary of Shri Ashta Vinayak Temple Trust Committee, told Kannada Prabha.

