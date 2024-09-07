عربي


Vada Pav To Pani Puri-Here Are 7 Popular Street Foods In Mumbai

9/7/2024 5:00:23 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) India is known for its variety and tasty street food options. Some places are particularly famous for their street cuisine.


A buttery vegetable mash served with soft bread.


Mumbai's iconic spicy potato fritter in a bun.


A crunchy mix of puffed rice, sev, and tangy chutneys.


A tangy and crispy chaat topped with sev and chutneys.


Hollow puris filled with spiced water and tamarind chutney.


Bombay sandwich uses sliced veggies like tomatoes, cucumbers, and onions with spicy green chutney.



Spicy and succulent meat skewers, especially from Mohammed Ali Road.

