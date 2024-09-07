Sunil Grover Dines With The Locals In Mountain, Thanks ‘Bappa’ For The Opportunity

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 7 (IANS) Actor-comedian Sunil Grover, who can be seen in the streaming show 'The Great Indian Kapil Show', is having a gala time in the mountains.

On Saturday, Sunil took to his Instagram, and shared a of himself dining with the local people of what looks like Ladakh given the dry rocky terrain.

The group sat next to a road in the mountain pass and gorged on simple local food as Sunil spoke with the women dressed in traditional clothes of the region.

He wrote in the caption,“Ganpati ji thank you for creating this beautiful world. Ganpati Bappa Morya”.

Earlier, the had shared a Reel documenting his bike ride in what appears to be Ladakh. He used the song, 'Kahani' sung by Sonu Nigam from 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. He wrote in the caption,“Beh jaane de”.

In the video, Sunil was seen donning the biking gear as he rides on his bike and then looks at the valley at the foothills. A sense of calm and peace shrouded the Reel as the actor soaked in the atmosphere.

Sunil, who has worked with Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Shah Rukh Khan, rose to prominence with the comedy show 'Comedy Nights with Kapil' and became well known for his comical characters like Gutthi, Rinku Bhabi and Dr. Mashoor Gulati. He also mimics famous Bollywood actors like the veteran Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachhan. After having a fight with his co-actor Kapil Sharma, Sunil left the show. However, the two buried the hatchets, and joined forces for 'The Great Indian Kapil Show'.

In 2021, he portrayed Sonu Singh in the thriller web-series 'Sunflower', for which he shed almost 8.1 kgs. He was also recently seen in the streaming movie 'Blackout' along with Vikrant Massey.