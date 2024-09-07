Is Kannada Actress Kavitha Gowda Gowri Pregnant? Check Out Her Latest Photoshoot On Ganesh Chaturthi

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Chinnu aka Kavitha Gowda, a popular Kannada television actress, had a special photoshoot for Ganesh Chaturthi. Netizens speculate if she's hinting at welcoming Lord Ganesha himself...





Chinnu aka Kavitha Gowda, a popular Kannada television actress, and her husband, actor Chandan Kumar, are celebrating Gowri Ganesha festival differently this year.



Kannada actress Kavitha Gowda had a photoshoot holding a small clay Ganesha idol. Kavitha shines in a yellow saree.

Happy Gowri Ganesha festival to all. May Vighnavinashaka bring happiness and joy in everyone's life, wrote Kavitha.

As Kavitha Gowda is holding a small Ganesha idol, her followers are commenting, 'Ganesha is coming to your lap, the arrival of Bal Ganesha will happen'.



Kavitha Gowda's photos were clicked by Vaibhavi Captures, makeup by Tejaswini and costume design by Classy Rent House.

Kavitha Gowda and Chandan fell in love and got married after many years. This couple, whose love story was a secret, kept their pregnancy a secret for a few months.

