Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Ankita Lokhande, Bharti Singh And Other TV Celebs Welcome Ganpati Bappa To Their Homes

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The excitement of Ganesh Chaturthi (Ganesh Chaturthi 2024) is being witnessed nationwide. Everyone from commoners to celebrities welcomed Bappa with great fanfare. At the same time, TV celebs were also seen immersed in the colour of Bappa. Many celebs brought Ganpati to their homes late at night or early in the morning.

Let us tell you that some TV celebs make clay Ganesha at home. From TV's popular Ankita Lokhande to comedian Bharti Singh, many celebs reached their homes with Ganpati and installed them. A different enthusiasm was seen in everyone.



Ankita Lokhande chanted slogans of Bappa

Ankita Lokhande brought Bappa to her house. Last evening, she had gone to the Ganesh pandal with her mother to pick up Bappa. On this occasion, she appeared in a traditional look. Ankita looked very beautiful in open hair and light makeup. While taking Bappa home, Ankita chanted slogans of Ganpati Bappa Morya. Ankita also posed fiercely for the photographers with the idol of Ganpati in her hands. Let us tell you that Ankita installs Ganpati at her home every year.

Similarly, comedian Bharti Singh also brought Bappa home with her son Gola. Bharti, who was seen in a maroon suit, also clicked a lot of selfies with her son and Bappa. During this, Bharti looked very excited and in a fun mood.







Arjun Bijlani also welcomed Bappa

TV's most famous actor Arjun Bijlani also welcomed Bappa with great pomp and show. He brought Bappa home with his wife and sons. During this, he looked very happy and excited. He posed for photographers with his family. His wife Neha also looked very happy on this occasion. Let us tell you that Arjun decorates a grand tableau of Bappa at his house every year and worships him with full devotion.







Shefali Jariwala also looked excited

Shefali Jariwala, famous as the Kaanta Laga girl, also brought Bappa home. During this, she was also seen chanting Ganpati Bappa Morya. Let us tell you that Devoleena Bhattacharjee has also installed Bappa at her home. She has also decorated a grand tableau for Ganpati. Let us tell you that Devoleena is enjoying her pregnancy period these days. Recently, her baby shower ceremony was also held. Apart from these, many TV celebs, including Disha Parmar, Rahul Vaidya, Anita Hassanandani, Sambhavna Seth, Gurmeet Chaudhary, Shraddha Arya, Shweta Tiwari have installed Bappa in their homes and decorated tableaux.