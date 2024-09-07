International Solar Festival 2024 Concluded With The Announcement Of Winners Of Solarx Startups Challenge

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, India | 6 September 2024: The International Solar Festival, organized by the International Solar Alliance (ISA) on 5 & 6 September at the Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, concluded on Friday with the announcement of the winners of the SolarX Startup Challenge for the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. Twenty promising startups from the region, plus 10 from India were crowned winners of the SolarX Startups challenge that the ISA had launched during COP27 in Sharm el-Sheikh.



The Valedictory session was graced by Shri Shripad Yesso Naik, Hon'ble of State (New & Renewable Energy), Government of India; H.E. Eric Garcetti, Ambassador of the United States of America to the Republic of India; Shri Bhupinder Singh Bhalla, Secretary, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE); and Dr Ajay Mathur, Director General of the ISA. They were joined by other distinguished officials from the ISA.



The SolarX Startup challenge winners were granted a winning prize of USD 15,000 in cash. Winners will get access to a robust acceleration program, mentorship from seasoned professionals, enabling them to implement their innovations on a larger scale.



The SolarX Startup Challenge, open for participation for all startups, entrepreneurs, innovators in the solar sector, solidifies ISA's commitment to driving entrepreneurship and promoting local solutions in the pursuit of increasing solar deployment. Through this initiative, successful entrepreneurs will find avenues to engage with potential investors and opportunities to explore diverse markets across the Asia-Pacific region.



In his valedictory address, Shri Shripad Yesso Naik, Hon'ble Minister of State (New & Renewable Energy), MNRE, Government of India, said,“Over the past two days, we have united in our vision of a world powered by clean solar energy, focusing on accelerating the transition globally and building an equitable solar future. India has demonstrated leadership in energy transition and South-South cooperation. The unique development challenges faced by countries in the Global South, which include lower-income nations primarily located in Africa, Latin America, and parts of Asia call for an urgent need for targeted support and investment. I am delighted that the International Solar Festival 2024, has highlighted the urgent need for systemic change and mobilizing private sector investment to address these unique challenges. Our discussions at the festival are just the beginning.\"



In his valedictory address, H.E. Eric Garcetti, Ambassador of the United States of America to the Republic of India, said,“What a joy it is to be here today. This is not just another gathering; it's a chapter where we, together, are shaping the future, making history. A heartfelt thank you to the International Solar Alliance, its Director General Dr Ajay Mathur, and the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy for leading global efforts in solar power. We've seen remarkable advancements-from revolutionary infrastructure to innovative policies. India's progress, as evidenced by its G20 success and the rapid growth of solar energy, is inspiring. Solar power is now the most cost-effective and reliable solution for energy, proving that myths about its inefficiency and high costs are outdated. The work we're doing with solar and storage technologies is not just for major economies but for every country, from India to the Democratic Republic of Congo. Let's continue to be ambitious and strategic, focusing on solutions that benefit all humanity. The sun powers our future, and together, we can harness its full potential to create a sustainable world.\"



Shri Bhupinder Singh Bhalla, Secretary, MNRE, in his keynote speech, said,“The international Solar Festival 2024, New Delhi was conceived to create a buzz about solar energy, foster collaboration, raise awareness, showcase the latest advancements in solar technology and entrepreneurship, encouraging adoption among individual businesses and communities. As the first festival organized by ISA concludes, I am thrilled by the overwhelming response. The festival has highlighted the crucial role of well-designed policies, youth, women, the private sector, and solar communities in driving energy transformation. We are proud of the SolarX Startup winners recognized today, and ISA is committed to supporting them in deploying and scaling their technologies globally. This festival marks a significant step forward in our solar journey.\"



In his Valedictory welcome address, Dr Ajay Mathur, Director General, International Solar Alliance (ISA), said,“My deepest appreciation goes to everyone who participated in and contributed to the International Solar Festival 2024. Your presence was crucial to the event\'s success. A special thanks to the panelists and speakers for their valuable insights. I also want to recognize the teams behind Exhibition Hall 14, showcasing four pavilions of stakeholder groups and cultural activities focuses on solar energy.



He added,“Solar power is clearly on an upward trajectory, becoming a dominant source of electricity and energy. The discussions highlighted significant growth across various sectors-manufacturing, supply chains, and financial systems-that are propelling the solar industry forward. We are reaching a milestone where solar power is becoming the most cost-effective form of electricity in sunny regions, challenging traditional fossil fuels. This shift opens doors for large-scale deployment and transformative change. Together, we can drive this revolution forward.\"



Speaking about the SolarX Challenge winners, he said, \"We're thrilled to announce the winners of the SolarX Startup Challenge APAC 2024. Out of nearly 300 applicants, 30 startups-10 from India and 20 from across the Asia Pacific region-have been selected for their innovative solar solutions. SolarX aims to transform the energy landscape by supporting emerging solar technologies and empowering startups to scale their solutions globally. Congratulations to these groundbreaking entrepreneurs!\"



Highlights of the International Solar Festival 2024:



The two days of the first International Solar Festival were designed around the four themes of Youth Engagement, Gender Inclusion, Entrepreneurship & Private Sector Engagement and Solar Powered Communities.



On Day One, industry and global climate leaders helmed the keynote, plenary, and technical sessions on topics like 'Shaping Tomorrow for Transformative Change' in the pursuit of sustainable Solar energy adoption, globally. They also deliberated upon stories of solar impact from communities, how to bridge the gap for universal energy access, and how international alliances are helping drive global action across the spectrum.



The highlight of the day included an inspiring keynote address by Michio Kaku, American physicist, science communicator, futurologist, and writer on the topic 'How Solar Will Save the Planet'.



The day culminated with an enthralling live performance by the inimitable composer-musician A.R. Rahman.



Day Two began with a discussion on United for Change: International Alliances Driving Global Action. In his keynote address for the session Dammu Ravi, Secretary-ER, Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, said, \"International alliances must evolve from advocacy to addressing energy transition challenges, especially in the Global South. Emphasizing blended financing, regulatory frameworks, and cross-border solutions is key, alongside integrating women into energy sectors and driving research. Moving forward, alliances should embrace a commercial approach to engage the private sector in renewable energy. As we celebrate the International Solar Festival 2024, I commend Dr. Mathur and his team for their pivotal role in advancing the ISA to a leading global institution.\"



A session on Catalysing Solar Leadership through Knowledge Exchange was hosted in collaboration with the World Bank. Youth influencers and climate experts converged to deliberate upon their role as Catalysts for Next-Gen Solutions. The panellists were Global Environmentalist and Young African Climate Champion Elizabeth Wathuti; Indigenous Climate & Community Activist Xiutezcatl Martinez; Climate Activist & Founder of Climate Cardinals Sophia Kianni; Canadian environmental and human rights activist from the UAE Kehkashan Basu; and Indian social entrepreneur Vidyut Mohan.



The plenaries of the second day concluded with a CEO Caucus Roundtable which explored innovative financial and technological levers to accelerate solar adoption. Panellists included Deepali Agrawal, Deputy Managing Director, EXIM Bank; Albert Cheung, Deputy CEO, BNEF; Gaëtan Masson, Founder & CEO, Becquerel Institute; Damian Miller, Co-Founder & CEO, Orb Energy; Vineet Mittal, Chairman, Avaada Group; Praveer Sinha, CEO, Tata Power; Sumant Sinha, Chairman and CEO of ReNew, and Shilpa Urhekar, Chief Executive Officer, Gensol Engineering Ltd, Solar EPC (India).



Representatives from the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, were joined by dignitaries such as Uwe Gehlen, Development Expert, German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development and Head of Development Cooperation in India, German Embassy; Auguste Tano Kouame, Country Director, World Bank India; Junaid Ahmad, Vice President, MIGA; Dammu Ravi, Secretary-ER, Ministry of External Affairs, and Erik Solheim, Former Minister of Climate and the Environment of Norway, participated in the festival.



Other highlights of the festival include:



A vibrant line-up of startups and innovations in the Exhibition area, spread across 30 booths from leading solar energy companies.

A 360-degree immersive zone, VR experiences, tech games helped participants and visitors dive into the future of solar energy.

A partner pavilion featuring the contributions of communities, gender, private sector and the youth, highlighted a unique theme that showcased innovative ways in which solar energy is driving a greener future.

A series of cultural performances by musical sensation Rahgir, a storytelling act by Dastangoi and live performances by Sri Lankan singer Yohani and stand-up comedian Aakash Gupta set the mood for an exciting evening on both days.



The International Solar Festival 2024 successfully created a deeper awareness about solar energy, fostered collaboration, raised awareness, and encouraged positive change for an equitable solar future. The festival showcased the latest advancements in solar technology and entrepreneurship, encouraging adoption among individuals, businesses, and communities. Moreover, it provided a platform for professionals, policymakers, and industry leaders to network, share ideas, and collaborate, driving innovation and growth in the solar industry.



Engagement with the public through interactive sessions and activities, will help to inspire action toward a more sustainable lifestyle and celebrate achievements in sustainability. The festival is envisioned to be an annual occurrence, with themes aligned with pertinent global issues, further cementing ISA's commitment to advancing solar energy solutions for the betterment of our planet.

