ICC Honours Teachers

Date
9/6/2024 11:04:58 PM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Indian Cultural Centre (ICC), under the aegis of the Embassy of India, hosted a felicitation ceremony on the eve of Teachers' Day to honour 46 long-serving teachers nominated by 17 CBSE schools in Qatar.
Embassy's deputy chief of mission Sandeep Kumar appreciated teachers for their contribution and hoped their efforts would be acknowledged by the society in general. Various cultural programmes were presented.
ICC's school activities head Shantanu Deshpande explained the concept of the occasion. General secretary Mohan Kumar, welcomed the audience. President A P Manikantan highlighted the contribution of teachers in the success of the students. Vice-president Subramanya Hebbagelu proposed a vote of thanks.
