ENA Recognizes Rising Talents In Emergency Nursing

From humanitarians and published authors to those who wanted to be emergency nurses since they were kids and those who fell into it, the 2024 class of 20 Under 40 is full of impressive up-and-coming nurses.

ENA announced its fourth class of 20 Under 40 honorees as part of its annual General Assembly, prior to Emergency Nursing 2024 in Las Vegas this week.

The 20 Under 40 program spotlights emergency nursing professionals making exceptional contributions to their workplaces, their communities and the emergency nursing specialty.

"The things these 20 nurses have accomplished already is inspiring," said ENA President Chris Dellinger, MBA, BSN, RN, FAEN. "They are the perfect example of shining in their professional and personal lives. I'm excited to see the contributions that this group will continue to make to our specialty in the coming years."

Selected by a panel of reviewers comprised of ENA members and staff, the 20 Under 40 class will be featured in a special issue of ENA Connection in October. Each honoree was also recognized at Emergency Nursing 2024 and will be highlighted on ENA social media.

Elizabeth Brewer, MSN, RN, NE-BC, CEN, TCRN, of Texas

Marvin Delfin, MSN, MAN, RN, CNRN, CPEN, CEN, CCRN, TCRN, CFRN, CTRN, CBRN, of California

Emily Dorosz, MSN, RN, CPEN, CPN, of Maryland

Christopher John Fernandez, BSN, RN, CEN, of Canada

Mary Frazier, PhD, MSN, RN, of Illinois

Krystal Garza, MSN, RN, NEA-BC, CEN, of Texas

Karmen Goodner, DNP, MSN-NE, RN, CEN, NRP, of Arkansas

Alexander Haines, RN, PHRN, CEN, of Pennsylvania

Kat Hammond, DNP, RN, APRN-NP, CEN, FNP, of Oregon

Steven Jacobson, MS, MBA, MSN, CEN, CFRN, CTRN, CPEN, TCRN, EMT-P, RN, of California

Alexander Kasmere, BSN, RN, CPEN, TCRN, EMTP, of South Carolina

Chase Lodico, MBA, BSN, RN, CEN, of Illinois

Amanda McIntyre, PhD, BScN, MSc, RN, of Canada

Andrea Moore, MSN, MBA, RN, CEN, of Colorado

Paige Potter, BSN, RN, CEN, of Utah

Tushara Rhodes, DNP, RN, NEA-BC, NPDBC, NPDA-BC, of South Carolina

Jamla Rizek, MBA, MSN, RN, CEN, CPEN, NHDP-BC, NRP, of New York

Monica Smith, BSN, RN, CEN, of Michigan

Rebekkah Stanko, DNP, RN, of Pennsylvania Jordan Tyczka, MSN, RN, CEN, TCRN, of Virginia

The Emergency Nurses Association is the premier professional nursing association dedicated to defining the future of emergency nursing through advocacy, education, research, innovation and leadership. Founded in 1970, ENA has proven to be an indispensable resource to the global emergency nursing community. With nearly 50,000 members worldwide, ENA advocates for patient safety, develops industry-leading practice standards and guidelines, and guides emergency health care public policy. ENA members have expertise in triage, patient care, disaster preparedness and all aspects of emergency care. Additional information is available at .

