Atticus Publishing Presents: 'Up From The Grave: Breaking Free From Trauma' By Caitlin Emma Kirschenbaum

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

A Journey of Healing and Restoration Through Faith

NJ, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Atticus Publishing proudly announces the "Up From the Grave: Breaking Free from Trauma to Live an Abundant Life," the debut book by Caitlin Emma Kirschenbaum . In this inspiring and transformative memoir, Kirschenbaum shares her personal journey from the depths of trauma and disorder to a life filled with abundance and purpose, all through the power of Jesus Christ.In Up From the Grave, Caitlin Emma Kirschenbaum recounts how her promising career as a professional ballerina was shattered by a life-threatening battle with severe anorexia. Forced to leave behind the world she had dedicated herself to, she was left struggling with extreme OCD, anxiety, depression, and self-hatred. At her lowest point, she felt that life would never return to“normal,” let alone be thriving.But everything changed when Jesus stepped in. Kirschenbaum shares how her life was transformed, piece by piece, as she found healing through faith. She credits Jesus with restoring her life to a place far beyond what she could have imagined, breathing fresh life into every area. In this book, she shares the keys, revelations, prayers, and spiritual breakthroughs that led her to freedom, hoping to help others break free from their own past traumas and step into the abundant life that Jesus offers.Caitlin Emma Kirschenbaum grew up in Sparta, New Jersey, and began her dance career at age seven, winning numerous regional and national awards. She danced lead roles with multiple ballet companies before her battle with anorexia altered her life path. A graduate of Bethel School of Supernatural Ministry in Redding, California, Kirschenbaum has been on numerous mission trips and now dedicates her life to serving Jesus Christ. She is part of the leadership at her local church and runs her own life coaching business, Caitlin Emma Life Coaching. In addition, she has launched a Christian apparel line, Truth Fits Apparel, to help others proudly proclaim their faith.Kirschenbaum wrote Up From the Grave to share her story of overcoming trauma and torment with the help of Jesus. After years of feeling broken by her past, she experienced a divine promise from God, who assured her that her journey would help set others free. This book is both a celebration of God's work in her life and an invitation to readers to step into the freedom and abundance that He has for them.Up From the Grave delivers a powerful message: no trauma or pain is too great for Jesus to heal and redeem. Through His sacrifice, you are given the opportunity to live an abundant life far greater than you could imagine. This book encourages readers to let go of their past and embrace the full, thriving life Jesus has for them.Up From the Grave: Breaking Free from Trauma to Live an Abundant Life is now available at major online retailers. Readers can learn more about Caitlin Emma Kirschenbaum, her life coaching services, and her apparel line by visiting her website at .

Atticus Publishing LLC

Atticus Publishing LLC

+1 888-800-1803

email us here

Caitlin Emma Kirschenbaum on The Spotlight Network TV with Logan Crawford

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.