Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market Is Projected To Reach $357.05 Million By 2027 CAGR 19.2%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy 5

The global Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy market is projected to reach $357.05 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 19.2% from 2019 to 2027.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2033 is latest research study released by Allied Market Research evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support (2023-2033). The market Study is segmented by key a region that is accelerating the marketization. The report provides information on market research and development, growth drivers, and the changing investment structure of the Global Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Biocept, F. Hoffmann-La Roche (Foundation Medicine), Fluxion Biosciences, Menarini Group (Menarini Silicon Biosystems), Myriad Genetics, NeoGenomics Laboratories, Qiagen, Sysmex Corporation, and Thermo Fisher Scientific. The global Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy market is projected to reach $357.05 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 19.2% from 2019 to 2027.Click To Get Sample Copy:Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market Key Growth Drivers:Rising Prevalence of Breast Cancer: Breast cancer is one of the most common cancers among women globally. The increasing incidence of this disease is driving the demand for more effective, less invasive diagnostic and monitoring tools like liquid biopsy.Advantages Over Traditional Tissue Biopsies: Liquid biopsies offer significant advantages over conventional tissue biopsies, including being less invasive, posing minimal risk to patients, and providing faster results. They also allow for frequent monitoring of disease progression, treatment response, and early detection of relapse.Technological Advancements in Liquid Biopsy: Significant innovations in liquid biopsy technologies, such as circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA), circulating tumor cells (CTCs), and exosomal biomarkers, are enhancing the precision and reliability of breast cancer diagnosis and monitoring. These advances are improving sensitivity and specificity, contributing to market growth.Increasing Demand for Personalized Medicine: Liquid biopsy plays a key role in the development of personalized cancer treatments. By providing real-time insights into a patient's tumor profile, liquid biopsies allow for more tailored and targeted therapies, improving treatment outcomes and reducing side effects.Growing Focus on Early Detection: Early detection of breast cancer significantly improves survival rates. Liquid biopsies enable the early detection of cancer, often before symptoms appear, by identifying genetic mutations, tumor markers, or other biomarkers in the blood. This is driving increased adoption among healthcare providers.Non-invasive Monitoring for Treatment Efficacy: Liquid biopsies allow clinicians to monitor patients during and after treatment to assess how they are responding to therapy. This real-time monitoring helps in adjusting treatment strategies promptly and can lead to better outcomes for breast cancer patients.Rising Preference for Minimally Invasive Procedures: As patients and healthcare providers increasingly opt for less invasive diagnostic methods, liquid biopsy is becoming a preferred choice due to its non-invasive nature, reduced discomfort, and quicker recovery compared to tissue biopsies.Increasing Research and Clinical Trials: Growing research efforts and clinical trials exploring the efficacy of liquid biopsy in breast cancer detection, treatment monitoring, and recurrence prediction are leading to the development of new liquid biopsy tests and expanding the market.Have Any Query? Ask Our Expert @:The segments and sub-section of Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy market is shown below:By Product & Service: Reagent Kits, Instruments, and ServicesBy Circulating Biomarker: Circulating Tumor Cells, Extracellular Vesicles, and Circulating Tumor DNABy Application: Diagnostics, Prognostics, and Risk AssessmentSome of the key players involved in the Market are: Biocept, F. Hoffmann-La Roche (Foundation Medicine), Fluxion Biosciences, Menarini Group (Menarini Silicon Biosystems), Myriad Genetics, NeoGenomics Laboratories, Qiagen, Sysmex Corporation, and Thermo Fisher Scientific.Important years considered in the Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy study:Historical year – 2017-2022; Base year – 2023; Forecast period** – 2023 to 2033 [** unless otherwise stated]If opting for the Global version of Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market; then below country analysis would be included:– North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland and Rest of Europe)– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of APAC)– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of countries etc.)– Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)Key Findings Of The Study. The reagent kits segment was the largest in terms of market share in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominant position throughout the forecast period.. In terms of circulating biomarker, the circulating tumor cell segment held the largest market share in 2019 and is anticipated to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period.. The diagnostics segment demonstrates the fastest growth and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 20.2% from 2019 to 2027.. Asia-Pacific is expected to have the highest growth rate, with a CAGR of 20.7% during the forecast period, based on region.Introduction about Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy MarketBreast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category)Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market by Application/End UsersBreast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Sales (Volume) and Market Share Comparison by ApplicationsGlobal Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Sales and Growth Rate (2023-2033)Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Competition by Players/Suppliers, Region, Type, and ApplicationBreast Cancer Liquid Biopsy (Volume, Value, and Sales Price) table defined for each geographic region defined.Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales DataKey Raw Materials Analysis & Price TrendsSupply Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Industrial Chain Analysis........and view more in complete table of ContentsProcure Complete Report (220+ Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @Thanks for reading this article; you can also get an individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, LATAM, Europe, or Southeast Asia.About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.