David Hanson, Sophia Robot Founder, Appointed Executive Advisor Of Workfar Robotics

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
David Hanson of Hanson robotics brings a unique perspective in robot-human collaboration to a company that's breaking new ground in the industry.
LOS
ANGELES, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The mastermind behind one of the world's most famous robots has joined the team at WorkFar Robotics, a company that offers highly sophisticated humanoid robotic solutions for difficult-to-staff warehouse and manufacturing applications. David Hanson of Hanson Robotics is known for creating Sophia, the world's first robotic entity to be granted citizenship in a country (in this case, Saudi Arabia). Hanson is now
WorkFar's
Chief Executive
Advisor.
Hanson Robotics and WorkFar have already collaborated on WorkFar's new "Syntro" robot, a
powerful new product that pairs a humanoid robot equipped with artificial intelligence and a
trained, remote
human
operator wearing
virtual
reality goggles
and
haptic/force feedback
gloves. This hybrid-intelligent solution allows businesses in the industrial sector to take
advantage of the best core logic on the market today - human acumen - while also receiving
a
robot
that can get potentially
dangerous tasks
done at
no
risk
to
their
employees.
David
Hanson's
Stellar Track
Record
in
humanizing
AI
and Robotics
Perhaps thanks to a plethora of sci-fi storylines from the last century, the robotics industry -
and particularly the humanoid robotics niche - could use a bit of a reputation makeover. With
Sophia sparking people's curiosity at events across the globe, it's clear that Hanson knows how
to
maximize a
robot's
relatability. In addition to being the world's first robot citizen, Sophia was designated the first robotic Innovation Ambassador for the United Nations Development
Program (UNDP).
Sophia's success stems largely from the meticulous engineering and parents material science
behind her highly realistic and expressive face, which can mimic more than 60k human
expressions. She orients herself within her surroundings using a combination of computer
vision and ROS based Robotics motion control. Open-source Hanson AI allows her to converse
naturally with people, while also serving ongoing research into AGI and machine consciousness.
Hanson didn't build Sophia simply to wow the public. His vision is for her to be a platform to inspire discussions around the ethics of AI-enhanced humanoid robots and how humans can interact with them in productive and meaningful ways. Sophia's lifelike design and natural-seeming expressiveness is paramount in this effort - people can get a clearer window into the
future and start to understand what conversing with the robots of the next decade or so will
feel
like.
Hanson
and
WorkFar are
currently
hatching a
plan
to
send
Sophia on
the
greatest
adventure
yet- a trip to Mars. Off-limits to any individual made of flesh and blood, the Red Planet will
nonetheless be able to welcome a citizen of Earth (just not a human citizen). Perhaps within a
few
decades,
humans
will
be
able
to
follow
in
Sophia's footsteps.
The
future is
shaped
by
people
and organizations who dream big, and both WorkFar and Hanson have shown themselves
capable
of
making meaningful
contributions to a
futuristic
world.
Human-robot
Interaction
is
at
the
Core
of
the
Future
of
Robotics -
and
WorkFar's
Vision
Much ado has been made about "robots taking away jobs," but the reality is much more complex - and much more dependent on the continued participation of humans across all
industries. Certainly, robotics can free people up from repetitive tasks and make it unnecessary
for a human worker to enter a hazardous environment to do a job, but human ingenuity is, and
will
remain,
vital. Some
of
the
most
impactful
robotic
solutions
are
those
that
have
humans and
robots
working in
tandem.
Enhancing
human-robot
collaboration
is
central
to
the
mission of
WorkFar, which describes
itself as "the collaborative robot company". WorkFar's robots are not designed as standalone,
people-free solutions in any way. Since the robots are paired with a trained human operator
working
from
a
remote
location, the
WorkFar
solution fuses
robotic
task
automation
with
high-
level decision-making capability. This makes it much more flexible than a simple collaborative
robotic
arm
or
an
autonomous
mobile
robotic
fleet.
Even as artificial intelligence advances, robotic solutions will still need to answer to the decision- making and problem-solving power of humanity. Robotic technologies that evolve alongside
people are the ones that are best poised to capture market share over the long term. With the designer behind the world's first robot citizen in a key advisory capacity, WorkFar is proving its relevance as a key player within not just the robotics industry, but the world as a whole.
To inquire, contact us via now!
Media Contact:
[email protected]
SOURCE WorkFar Inc
MENAFN06092024003732001241ID1108646147
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.