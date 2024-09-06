David Hanson, Sophia Robot Founder, Appointed Executive Advisor Of Workfar Robotics

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) David Hanson of Hanson robotics brings a unique perspective in robot-human collaboration to a company that's breaking new ground in the industry.

LOS

ANGELES, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The mastermind behind one of the world's most famous robots has joined the team at WorkFar Robotics, a company that offers highly sophisticated humanoid robotic solutions for difficult-to-staff warehouse and applications. David Hanson of Hanson Robotics is known for creating Sophia, the world's first robotic entity to be granted citizenship in a country (in this case, Saudi Arabia). Hanson is now

WorkFar's

Chief Executive

Advisor.

Hanson Robotics and WorkFar have already collaborated on WorkFar's new "Syntro" robot, a

powerful new product that pairs a humanoid robot equipped with artificial intelligence and a

trained, remote

human

operator wearing

virtual

reality goggles

and

haptic/force feedback

gloves. This hybrid-intelligent solution allows businesses in the industrial sector to take

advantage of the best core logic on the market today - human acumen - while also receiving

a

robot

that can get potentially

dangerous tasks

done at

no

risk

to

their

employees.

David

Hanson's

Stellar Track

Record

in

humanizing

AI

and Robotics

Perhaps thanks to a plethora of sci-fi storylines from the last century, the robotics industry -

and particularly the humanoid robotics niche - could use a bit of a reputation makeover. With

Sophia sparking people's curiosity at events across the globe, it's clear that Hanson knows how

to

maximize a

robot's

relatability. In addition to being the world's first robot citizen, Sophia was designated the first robotic Innovation Ambassador for the United Nations Development

Program (UNDP).

Sophia's success stems largely from the meticulous engineering and parents material science

behind her highly realistic and expressive face, which can mimic more than 60k human

expressions. She orients herself within her surroundings using a combination of computer

vision and ROS based Robotics motion control. Open-source Hanson AI allows her to converse

naturally with people, while also serving ongoing research into AGI and machine consciousness.

Hanson didn't build Sophia simply to wow the public. His vision is for her to be a platform to inspire discussions around the ethics of AI-enhanced humanoid robots and how humans can interact with them in productive and meaningful ways. Sophia's lifelike design and natural-seeming expressiveness is paramount in this effort - people can get a clearer window into the

future and start to understand what conversing with the robots of the next decade or so will

feel

like.

Hanson

and

WorkFar are

currently

hatching a

plan

to

send

Sophia on

the

greatest

adventure

yet- a trip to Mars. Off-limits to any individual made of flesh and blood, the Red Planet will

nonetheless be able to welcome a citizen of Earth (just not a human citizen). Perhaps within a

few

decades,

humans

will

be

able

to

follow

in

Sophia's footsteps.

The

future is

shaped

by

people

and organizations who dream big, and both WorkFar and Hanson have shown themselves

capable

of

making meaningful

contributions to a

futuristic

world.

Human-robot

Interaction

is

at

the

Core

of

the

Future

of

Robotics -

and

WorkFar's

Vision

Much ado has been made about "robots taking away jobs," but the reality is much more complex - and much more dependent on the continued participation of humans across all

industries. Certainly, robotics can free people up from repetitive tasks and make it unnecessary

for a human worker to enter a hazardous environment to do a job, but human ingenuity is, and

will

remain,

vital. Some

of

the

most

impactful

robotic

solutions

are

those

that

have

humans and

robots

working in

tandem.

Enhancing

human-robot

collaboration

is

central

to

the

mission of

WorkFar, which describes

itself as "the collaborative robot company". WorkFar's robots are not designed as standalone,

people-free solutions in any way. Since the robots are paired with a trained human operator

working

from

a

remote

location, the

WorkFar

solution fuses

robotic

task

automation

with

high-

level decision-making capability. This makes it much more flexible than a simple collaborative

robotic

arm

or

an

autonomous

mobile

robotic

fleet.

Even as artificial intelligence advances, robotic solutions will still need to answer to the decision- making and problem-solving power of humanity. Robotic technologies that evolve alongside

people are the ones that are best poised to capture market share over the long term. With the designer behind the world's first robot citizen in a key advisory capacity, WorkFar is proving its relevance as a key player within not just the robotics industry, but the world as a whole.

