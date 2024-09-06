Travel With Aspect Expands Luxury Villa Collection With Escapia Partnership

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Luxury Villa in Malibu, California, Hosted on Aspect

Luxury Travel Marketplace Announces Partnership with Escapia

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Travel with Aspect , an innovative luxury travel marketplace designed for High Net Worth Individuals (HNWI), including celebrities, athletes, business executives, and families. Offering exclusive luxury vacation rentals and personalized experiences, announced an expanded partnership with Escapia®, a premier channel connector for vacation rental hosts. This integration allows luxury vacation rental managers utilizing the Escapia® platform to list and manage their properties on travelwithaspect with ease.

“Aspect is dedicated to building strong relationships with our luxury clientele and hosts through exceptional service, leading to individual hosts earning six-figures monthly on our platform." said Trenton Head, Founder and CEO of Travel with Aspect. "The integration with Escapia® empowers valued customers to find and book remarkable luxury vacation rentals, while also helping property managers attract top-quality bookings from our loyal clientele.”

Larry Schrimpf, CIO at Travel with Aspect, added:“Our collaboration with Escapia® requires minimal effort from property managers, yet unlocks immense growth potential. We seamlessly integrate their rental inventory, rates, and availability data, delivering confirmed bookings directly into their systems. This powerful syndication enables vacation rental companies to effortlessly tap into our premium consumer channels.”

About Aspect

Travel with Aspect is a luxury travel marketplace offering discerning travelers exclusive access to extraordinary luxury vacation rentals, supercars, private yacht charters, and tailored concierge services. Its cutting-edge platform connects high-net-worth individuals with the world's most sought-after travel experiences. By building lasting relationships with elite clients and establishing strategic partnerships with top travel brands, Travel with Aspect is redefining how luxury travelers discover, book, and experience unforgettable vacations.

About Escapia

Escapia is the leading provider of property management software for professional vacation rental managers. Escapia solutions consist of powerful productivity tools that automate key vacation rental management tasks, streamline operations, and help vacation rental managers maximize their online potential through world-class websites, booking engines, and the industry's leading distribution programs. Escapia is part of Expedia Group, Inc.

