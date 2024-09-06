Dr. Robert Moore Now At Hobbs Clinic Dubai - September 10 - 14

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Cosmetic Vaginal Surgery Dubai

World Renowned Surgeon Joins Top Day Cosmetic Surgery Center in Dubai

ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Miklos and Moore Cosmetic Vaginal Surgery Center of Beverly Hills, Atlanta, Charleston and Dubai is considered the leading center in the world for female cosmetic and reconstructive vaginal surgery. Dr. Robert D. Moore is a World Renowned Female Reconstructive & Cosmetic Vaginal Surgeon . He is considered a pioneer in the field of labiaplasty , vaginal rejuvenation and aesthetic vaginal surgery and is known throughout the world for his innovative techniques, research and surgical expertise. He has lectured and operated throughout the world and is considered one of the leading experts in the world in regards to minimally invasive options for female pelvic medicine. He and his partner have operated on women from 54 countries and all 50 US states and have over 55 years of combined experience. They have won multiple international awards for their aesthetic results and have been featured in leading Media outlets, Worldwide TV shows, Beverly Hills Celebrity Surgery shows and now are available in Dubai for women seeking their expertise at Hobbs Clinic, a leading Cosmetic Center in the United Arab Emirates.

Dr. Moore is Board-Certified by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Inc., and its Division of Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery (FPMRS) and is a Fellow in good standing of:

American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology (FACOG)

American College of Surgeons (FACS)

International College of Surgeons (FICS)

American Association of Gynecologic Laparoscopists (AAGL)

American Urogynecology Society (AUGS)

American Urologic Association (AUA)

Society of Gynecologic Surgeons (SGS)

International Urogynecology Association (IUGA)

Dr. Moore is a Fellow of the The Royal Society of Medicine, London, England. He is also the Executive Editor-in-Chief of the Online Journal of Urology.

Dr. Moore will be seeing patients in Dubai, September 10th through 14th, at the Hobbs Clinic. Please contact Danielle Blood via email: ... or via telephone: 678-573-6965 to schedule a consult.

Danielle Blood

Miklos and Moore

+1 678-573-6965

email us here

