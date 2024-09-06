SJ Auctioneers Will Hold An Online-Only Super Luxury Jewelry, Silverware, Toys & Decor Auction On Sunday, September 22Nd

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

IWC vintage 18k yellow Khanjar ladies' watch with a 30mm case, 100 hours movement, a manual wind function, 18k yellow clasp and a gold-colored strap (est. $8,500-$12,000).

165-piece Georg Jensen acorn sterling silver European dinner-size flatware service for 12 in very good condition and including a soft storage case. It's expected to sell for $18,000-$22,000.

Fine porcelains will be highlighted by this Meissen hand-painted and marked figurine that's about 13 1⁄2 inches tall and 7 1⁄2 inches at the widest point from left to right (est. $400-$650).

Royal Vienna hand-painted vase (or urn) showing the maker's mark and measuring just shy of 8 inches tall and 3 3⁄4 inches wide (est. $250-$500).

Toys will also be plentiful, with lots that include a hard-to-find 1952 Marx Roy Rogers Rodeo Ranch playset with the original box (est. $150-$350).

The auction features outstanding jewelry pieces, sterling flatware services, majolica, Meissen, Old Paris, Royal Vienna, vintage toys, Black Americana and more.

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sterling silver flatware services by Georg Jensen and Old Newbury Crafters , stunning ladies' watches by Graff and IWC , beautiful and desirable majolica pieces , fine jewelry items and nice pieces from Royal Vienna, Old Paris and Meissen are all part of SJ Auctioneers' Super Luxury Jewelry, Silverware, Toys & Décor auction set for Sunday, Sept. 22.The online-only auction, starting at 6 pm Eastern time, features 221 lots of items by famous designers and makers, such as Tiffany & Company, Bvlgari, Audemars Piguet, Georg Jensen, Graff, IWC, Old Newbury Crafters, Prince Dimitri, Van Cleef & Arpels, Chopard, Harry Winston, Royal Vienna, Old Paris, Gorham, Gucci, Swarovski, Marx, Yonezawa and others.Bidding is available online now, at LiveAuctioneers. Pre-bidding is also available, meaning for those who are unable to attend the online auction, they can still leave their bids now. This auction uses Autopay by LiveAuctioneers. A link to the catalog is here:The 165-piece Georg Jensen acorn sterling silver European dinner-size flatware service for 12 includes six very rare hors d'oeuvres spears. The set is in very good condition and includes a soft storage case. It's expected to find a new home for $18,000-$22,000. The 119-piece sterling silver flatware set for 12 by Old Newbury Crafters in the Wilton pattern was retailed by Shreve, Crump & Low and was beautifully hammered in a style similar to Georg Jensen (est. $14,000-$16,000).The IWC vintage textured 18k yellow gold Khanjar ladies' watch with bezel features a 30mm case, 100 hours movement, a manual wind function for hours and minutes, a power reserve, 18k yellow gold clasp and a gold-colored strap (est. $8,500-$12,000). The Graff 18k yellow gold Khanjar ladies' watch has features similar to the IWC and has an estimate of $7,650-$10,800.Fine porcelains will be highlighted by a pair of Meissen hand-painted, marked figurines, about 13 1⁄2 inches tall and 7 1⁄2 inches at the widest point from left to right (est. $400-$650); and a Royal Vienna hand-painted vase (or urn) showing the maker's mark and measuring just shy of 8 inches tall and 3 3⁄4 inches wide (est. $250-$500). Also up for bid will be nice Old Paris figurines.SJ Auctioneers' August 25th sale was dedicated entirely to fine jewelry, and the September 22nd event has some wonderful pieces, too. These will be led by a sleek and sophisticated Bvlgari Tubogas tri-color gold necklace featuring a trio of precious metals (18k gold, sapphire and tsavorite) and dynamic tones paired with Bvlgari's signature construction (est. $26,775-$37,800).There are many other gorgeous jewelry items in the sale as well. Following are a few examples:.A Bvlgari 18k yellow gold ring with a captivating yellow Heliodor gemstone shining brightly at the center, surrounded by 1.0 carats of diamond accents (est. $8,925-$12,600)..A necklace designed by Prince Dimitri boasting an imaginatively envisioned key pendant crafted from platinum and presented on a black cord (est. $7,735-$10,920)..Van Cleef & Arpels earrings made from 18K yellow gold, the timeless design coming to life with sparkling diamond accents weighing 1.10 carats (est. $6,545-$9,240)..A Chopard 18k white and yellow gold 1.35-ct. diamond heart pave necklace with a lobster clasp, offered in estate condition, coming with a gift box (est. $4,250-$6,000)..A trinity ring from Cartier featuring three interlocking bands in 18k yellow gold. Each band is fully lined with brilliant diamonds. Comes with a gift box (est. $3,953-$5,580).Fans of majolica – the beautifully made and often wildly colorful pottery pieces so popular with collectors – will want to be mindful that lots 92230F thru 92230L and lots 92329 thru 92333 are all individual lots of majolica, most having modest estimates to encourage brisk bidding activity. That's a dozen lots of majolica, in patterns, shapes and sizes that will complement any collection.Returning to silver, a sterling silver flask from the early 20th century, inlaid with two-tone 14k gold, measuring 5 1⁄2 inches by 4 inches and weighing 6.4 troy ounces, bearing hallmarks, should bring $800-$1,200; and a sterling silver yacht sailboat with display case masterfully hand-crafted in Japan by the famous silversmith Takehiko (Seki Takehikoii), hallmarked 950, (a higher purity than sterling 925), signed Takehiko, mounted on a wood stand, is expected to make $200-$250.A group of six silver 84 tea spoons made in China by Russian silversmith émigrés who fled to Harbin, China during the Russian Revolution in the early 20th century, carries an estimate of $350-$450. All spoons are hallmarked with the 84 Zolotnik mark and come in the original presentation box, with Japanese hand-written inscriptions. Each spoon is 4 3/8 inches long.Toys will also be plentiful, with lots that include a hard-to-find 1952 Marx Roy Rogers Rodeo Ranch playset with the original box (est. $150-$350); a German-made Schuco tin litho wind-up vehicle, 5 1⁄2 inches long, with key, in working condition (est. $250-$500); a Japanese-made Yonezawa tin toy replica of a Japan Airlines JAL Boeing 747 jumbo jet with the original box (est. $500-$1,000); and a set of four Pelham puppets made in England, 1960 (est. $300-$750).SJ Auctioneers prides itself on offering its customers great service and fast shipping, unlike some other auction houses where people need to arrange their own shipping.SJ Auctioneers is always seeking quality items for future auctions. To inquire about consigning an item, an estate or a whole collection, you may call 646-450-7553; or, you can send an email to ....To learn more about SJ Auctioneers and the online-only Super Luxury Jewelry, Silverware, Toys & Décor auction set for Sunday, September 22nd, starting promptly at 6 pm Eastern time, please visit . Updates are posted frequently.# # # #

Erica Anderson

SJ Auctioneers

+1 646-450-7553

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.