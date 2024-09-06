New French PM: Barnier's Pro-Armenian Stance

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatima Latifova Read more

Yesterday, the parties in France that opposed President Emmanuel Macron's ineffective and called for his resignation are maintaining the same stance against the newly appointed Prime Minister Michel Barnier.

The largest left-wing party in France, La France Insoumise (LFI), as well as the Socialist Party (PS) and the Communist Party (PCF), will put forward a vote of no confidence against Barnier.

It is clear that when Emmanuel appointed the 73-year-old Michel Barnier as the new Prime yesterday, he was aware that Barnier's past career suited his own interests.

Who is Michel Barnier?

Barnier, who has served as an EU commissioner twice and was involved in the Brexit negotiations, is well-acquainted with the Brussels machinery. His previous roles make him a more seasoned politician. Macron chose Barnier as Prime Minister in an attempt to secure his own position. Although Barnier's treatment by the left may be troubling for the Macron administration, Barnier's career in the EU provides some level of protection.

However, it remains uncertain how he will fare in the confidence vote. It is worth noting that France faces numerous issues with the European Union. Paris must present its proposals to reduce public spending to the EU by September 20, though this deadline may be extended until October. Macron is aware of the country's dire financial situation. Paris must present the 2025 budget draft to the European Parliament by October 1 at the latest. France needs to cut €30 billion next year, raising concerns about how Macron's ineffective administration will achieve this.

Barnier and the Azerbaijani-Armenian Conflict

Interestingly, the new Prime Minister chosen by Macron has connections to Armenia that are as malign as Macron's own stance.

In 2021, Michel Barnier made an illegal visit to Azerbaijani territories. He was in the areas where Armenian separatists were located, alongside French presidential candidate Valérie Pécresse. The visit took place from December 21-23, 2021. During this illegal visit to Karabakh, Barnier "proudly" participated and even supported Pécresse's statements against Azerbaijan. At the end of the visit, the presidential candidate met with separatist Arayik Arutyunyan to demonstrate support for the so-called Republic of Artsakh.

These two pro-Armenian figures have suggested that the French ambassador to Azerbaijan should be recalled and sanctions imposed against official Baku.

It is worth noting that the so-called "Republic of Artsakh" was created on September 2, 1991, within the borders of the former so-called Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region and the adjacent Shahumyan district. Later, Armenia occupied seven districts of Azerbaijan (Aghdam, Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Zangilan, Gubadli, Lachin, and Kalbajar) and annexed them to the so-called republic. The regime, fully supported by Armenia, used these surrounding districts as a buffer zone, a security belt. In September 2023, as a result of anti-terror operations internally carried out by Azerbaijan, the illegal regime that had existed for 32 years on these lands was dismantled.

Consequently, although the new Prime Minister may be skilled in international politics and finance, considering his previous stance and actions, he can be regarded as a person aligned with Macron's administration. It is not difficult to understand that with an anti-Azerbaijan president like Emmanuel Macron and such a Prime Minister, Paris-Baku relations are likely to deteriorate further.