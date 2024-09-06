New French PM: Barnier's Pro-Armenian Stance

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatima Latifova
Yesterday, the parties in France that opposed President Emmanuel
Macron's ineffective government and called for his resignation are
maintaining the same stance against the newly appointed Prime
Minister Michel Barnier.
The largest left-wing party in France, La France Insoumise
(LFI), as well as the Socialist Party (PS) and the Communist Party
(PCF), will put forward a vote of no confidence against
Barnier.
It is clear that when Emmanuel macron appointed the 73-year-old
Michel Barnier as the new Prime Minister yesterday, he was aware
that Barnier's past career suited his own interests.
Who is Michel Barnier?
Barnier, who has served as an EU commissioner twice and was
involved in the Brexit negotiations, is well-acquainted with the
Brussels machinery. His previous roles make him a more seasoned
politician. Macron chose Barnier as Prime Minister in an attempt to
secure his own position. Although Barnier's treatment by the left
may be troubling for the Macron administration, Barnier's career in
the EU provides some level of protection.
However, it remains uncertain how he will fare in the confidence
vote. It is worth noting that France faces numerous issues with the
European Union. Paris must present its proposals to reduce public
spending to the EU by September 20, though this deadline may be
extended until October. Macron is aware of the country's dire
financial situation. Paris must present the 2025 budget draft to
the European Parliament by October 1 at the latest. France needs to
cut €30 billion next year, raising concerns about how Macron's
ineffective administration will achieve this.
Barnier and the Azerbaijani-Armenian
Conflict
Interestingly, the new Prime Minister chosen by Macron has
connections to Armenia that are as malign as Macron's own
stance.
In 2021, Michel Barnier made an illegal visit to Azerbaijani
territories. He was in the areas where Armenian separatists were
located, alongside French presidential candidate Valérie Pécresse.
The visit took place from December 21-23, 2021. During this illegal
visit to Karabakh, Barnier "proudly" participated and even
supported Pécresse's statements against Azerbaijan. At the end of
the visit, the presidential candidate met with separatist Arayik
Arutyunyan to demonstrate support for the so-called Republic of
Artsakh.
These two pro-Armenian figures have suggested that the French
ambassador to Azerbaijan should be recalled and sanctions imposed
against official Baku.
It is worth noting that the so-called "Republic of Artsakh" was
created on September 2, 1991, within the borders of the former
so-called Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region and the adjacent
Shahumyan district. Later, Armenia occupied seven districts of
Azerbaijan (Aghdam, Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Zangilan, Gubadli, Lachin,
and Kalbajar) and annexed them to the so-called republic. The
regime, fully supported by Armenia, used these surrounding
districts as a buffer zone, a security belt. In September 2023, as
a result of anti-terror operations internally carried out by
Azerbaijan, the illegal regime that had existed for 32 years on
these lands was dismantled.
Consequently, although the new Prime Minister may be skilled in
international politics and finance, considering his previous stance
and actions, he can be regarded as a person aligned with Macron's
administration. It is not difficult to understand that with an
anti-Azerbaijan president like Emmanuel Macron and such a Prime
Minister, Paris-Baku relations are likely to deteriorate
further.
