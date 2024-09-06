Pentagon Reveals Details Of New $250M Package For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A new defense aid package for Ukraine, with an estimated value of $250 million, includes air defense missiles, munitions for rocket systems and artillery, armored vehicles, anti-tank weapons, patrol boats, and other weapons.

This is said in a statement by the Pentagon released on Friday, Ukrinform reports.

“This Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA) package, which has an estimated value of $250 million, will provide Ukraine additional capabilities to meet its most urgent needs,” the statement says.

The capabilities in this announcement include: RIM-7 missiles and support for air defense; Stinger missiles; ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS); 155mm and 105mm artillery ammunition; tube-launched, Optically tracked, Wire-guided (TOW) missiles; Javelin and AT-4 anti-armor systems; Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles; M113 Armored Personnel Carriers; Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) Vehicles; small arms ammunition and grenades.

Ukraine will also receive patrol boats, maritime training equipment, demolition equipment and munitions, spare parts, ancillary equipment, services, training, and transportation.



As Ukrinform reported, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin announced a new package for the Ukrainian Armed Forces on Friday at a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group.