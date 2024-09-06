Further Unwinding Of Carry Trade
The unwinding of the carry trade in the FX market continues, with the major safe havens returning to the extremes seen against the dollar in early August. A new wave of risk aversion has been synchronised across currency and equity markets since Tuesday. The S&P 500 has turned lower from the same levels and for the same reasons as a month and a half ago, but Stocks are still far from the extreme lows of early last month.
