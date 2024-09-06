LUH CEO Released His Debut Mixtape 'Youngest In Charge' With His Houston-Based Label 1501

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

YIC Album Cover by Fred Filmed It

LUH CEO YIC Photo by Fred Filmed IT

YIC MIXTAPE TRACKLIST

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Mississippi artist LUH CEO released his debut mixtape "Youngest In Charge " in collaboration with his Houston-based Label 1501 Certified Entertainment. This exciting release marks a significant milestone in his career.Luh CEO, at just 18 years old, is making waves in the music scene. Originally from Marks, Mississippi, but raised in Dallas, Texas, his music is a fusion of his Southern background and the influence of growing up in Dallas. Known for his genuine storytelling and raw talent, Luh CEO's unique style has been key to his increasing success in the music industry. Since signing, Luh CEO has been on platforms such as“The DJ Scream Show”,“Off The Porch”,“From The Block” and more. He's opened up for artists such as Houston artist, Mexican OT, with label mate Fnf Chxpo.Youngest In Charge showcases LUH CEO's distinctive style and versatility. The mixtape features a mix of hard-hitting tracks and introspective songs that reflect his journey and experiences. From the energetic "Southern Roots" to the reflective "Dallas Vibes," each track offers a glimpse into LUH CEO's world. The mixtape is a 10-track EP that marks LUH CEO's official debut project since releasing singles“Industry Freestyle”,“Gangsta Chick”, and“In too Deep” ft. Honeycomb Brazy, showcasing his growth and evolution as a signed artist.LUH CEO on the YIC mixtape“The name Youngest In Charge comes from me always being the youngest no matter where I was between my friend group or family. A lot of the songs are older songs from around the time when I first signed to 1501 when I was in my reckless state of mind so the tape is fast paced and turnt from start to finish, for it being my first ever project im very excited for it and I know the track list lives up to the expectations.”1501 Certified Entertainment, founded in 2016 by serial entrepreneur and retired MLB Player Carl Crawford, known for discovering and nurturing new talent, is excited to have LUH CEO as part of their roster. "LUH CEO is a phenomenal artist with a unique cadence and perspective," said a representative from the label. "We believe he has the potential to make a significant impact in the entertainment industry."Youngest In Charge is now available on all major streaming platforms. Fans can follow LUH CEO on social media @LuhCEO_ or for updates on upcoming shows and new music releases.For media inquiries, please contact:Trey Harris | Director of Publicity and Media RelationsTrey@1501entPublicity@1501ent

