Maaytah: Strict Measures Against Allegations Of Illiteracy During Voting

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 6 (Petra)-- President of the Board of Commissioners of the Independent Election Commission (IEC), Musa Maaita, affirmed that the on election day next week will conclude at precisely seven o'clock in the evening, without any extension, indicating that the Board of Commissioners lacks the authority to do so.Maaytah emphasized during an interview on Jordanian television's "Yessid Sabahak" program that severe action will be taken against anyone who declares themselves illiterate and casts an open ballot on election day.Maaytah emphasized the significance of active participation by explaining that individuals who abstain from voting allow others to decide the outcome of the election on their behalf."It is useless to express resentment or refrain from voting," he declared. Everyone ought to go use their right to vote."Maaytah noted that because the results compilation process will be televised on Jordanian satellite channels, all Jordanians will be able to see the sorting process live. This guarantees the election process's transparency.He told Roy'a T.V channel that in addition to media outlets representatives and the candidates themselves, the election process would be closely observed by both domestic and foreign observers.He emphasized that it is now the voters' chance to participate in defining the direction of the political process, pointing out that the IEC is prepared for polling day.In order to maintain the highest standards of honesty and transparency, he further clarified that the counting procedure will occur in front of the public as well as in the polling hall, where a copy of the counting minutes will be given to the candidate delegates.