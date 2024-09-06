Savvas Learning Company Acquires Pointful Education

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) K-12 education solutions leader adds new career and technical education courses to provide students multiple pathways for college and career readiness

Savvas Learning Company, a next-generation K-12 learning solutions leader, today announced the acquisition of Pointful Education, a provider of innovative, online career and technical education (CTE) courses that prepare students with the knowledge and skills needed for future careers.

Savvas Learning Company, a next-generation K-12 learning solutions leader, announced the acquisition of Pointful Education, a provider of innovative, online career and technical education (CTE) courses that prepare students with the industry knowledge and skills needed for future careers.

There's a growing demand in the education market to provide students multiple pathways for college and career learning.

Specializing in career-focused courses and certification exam preparation for middle and high school students, Pointful Education offers a wide range of virtual and blended learning solutions that engage students in career exploration and prepare them for the workforce. Its robust catalog features 55 courses that are aligned with nationally recognized career clusters. The courses offer engaging instructional design packed with interactives, videos, projects, language translations, and text-to-speech functionality.

The acquisition of Pointful Education follows news in February of Savvas Learning Company's strategic acquisition of Outlier , which offers high-quality, online college-level courses that enable high school students to earn dual credit while never having to leave their school building. Outlier by Savvas provides immersive, cinematically-produced courses in the arts, humanities, social sciences, and natural sciences taught by world-class, charismatic instructors from NASA, MIT, Harvard, Yale, and other top institutions.

"There's a growing demand in the education marketplace to provide secondary students with multiple pathways for college and career learning that ignite a passion for career exploration," said Bethlam Forsa, CEO of Savvas Learning Company. "In addition to providing students an opportunity for college learning with our Outlier offerings, the acquisition of Pointful Education allows us to provide the millions of secondary students we serve with a broader array of high-quality technical, career-focused courses for high-demand, high-skills, and high-paying careers."

From CTE courses to exam preparation, Pointful Education courses give students the edge they need to be successful in their field of choice and master career-readiness skills training. Its catalog of elective and career-focused digital courseware includes titles such as: Adobe InDesign; Agriscience; Career Exploration in Healthcare; Construction: Fundamentals and Careers; Cybersecurity; Drones: Remote Pilot; Early Childhood Education; Robotics: Applications & Careers; and Social Media Business Marketing. Nearly half of Pointful Education courses are directly aligned to an industry-recognized certification exam, so when students are done with the course they are prepared to take the exam.

"We built our courses to give students the tools they need to develop the job-specific knowledge and skills for success in their future careers," said Steve Southwick, CEO and founder of Pointful Education. "We're so excited to join Savvas and be able to accelerate the development of new, high-quality career-focused courses that help schools support and expand their CTE pathways and grow their program offerings."

