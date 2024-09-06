Nebi®: A Revolutionary Water-Based Vape Debuts In Atlanta

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ATLANTA, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Synergy Life Science®, a leader in consumer product innovation, is shaking up the Atlanta vape scene with Nebi®, a groundbreaking vaping device unlike any other.

Nebi® offers a safe and enjoyable vaping experience unlike traditional devices. Its advanced, water-based utilizes cutting-edge ultrasonic to create a safe water vapor, eliminating the need for heat or oil. This translates to optimal flavor delivery and an unparalleled user experience for both seasoned vapers and newcomers alike.

Nebi, The Safer Vapor

"We're thrilled to bring Nebi® to Atlanta's vibrant market," said Chris Gerlach, CEO of Synergy Life Science. "Our goal is to provide local vape and tobacco shops with a premium line of truly safe vaping products that cater to their customers' diverse preferences."

Addressing Public Health Concerns

Traditional vape devices and e-cigarettes have come under fire for their health risks. The heat used in these devices can turn common ingredients, often oils, into toxic fumes that harm the lungs. Nebi® offers a safer alternative by eliminating the need for heat altogether.

Partnership Opportunities

Synergy Life Science® invites local retailers to learn more about Nebi® and explore partnership opportunities call 1-844-390-0790.

About Nebi®: The Future of Vaping

Nebi® represents a revolutionary approach to vaping, providing a safe and effective alternative to traditional devices. With its unique water-based technology, Nebi® is poised to meet the global demand for a safer vaping experience.

About Synergy Life Science

Synergy Life Science is a pioneering force in consumer healthcare, dedicated to harnessing the power of science to create innovative and effective products. With a focus on hemp-derived ingredients, we've developed a portfolio of patented technologies that optimize their safety, efficacy, and bioavailability. Our commitment to research and development has resulted in cutting-edge delivery systems that ensure consumers receive the maximum benefits from our products.

SOURCE Synergy Life Science, Inc.