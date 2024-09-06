Mitch Gould's DIY Experience Brought Him To Home Depot's National Headquarters In Atlanta

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Mitch Gould, founder and CEO of Consumer Products International

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Mitch Gould, CEO and Founder of Consumer Products International, has a can-do attitude which helped him when he arrived at the national headquarters of Home Depot in Atlanta.“Home Depot was a pioneer when it opened its first stores in Atlanta almost 40 years ago,” said Gould.“We are talking 60,000-square-foot warehouses.“No other hardware store could compare to the variety of merchandise that Home Depot carried,” he added.“They also emphasized an expertly trained staff that could walk customers through any DIY project they were undertaking.”Gould, who represented iconic consumer brands, such as Igloo, Allegretti, and Miracle-Gro, praised the innovative approach that Home Depot brought to the hardware store industry.“When Home Deport started, no one could match their size or inventory,” he said.“They also brought helping their customers do their projects to a whole new level.”Since Home Depot first opened, it now has more than 2,200 stores in three countries.Gould's career, which has spanned from Home Depot to GNC, now concentrates on domestic and international health and wellness brands that want to expand their sales or enter the U.S. market.“I developed my 'Evolution of Distribution' platform to change how brands launched new products in America,” Gould said.“CPI streamlined the product roll-out process. We emphasize speed to market and cost-effectiveness.”Gould's“Evolution of Distribution” process brings all the professional services needed in product rollouts under NPI's control.“We offer expertise in sales, marketing, and operations, which is important because many companies haven't developed these skills,” Gould said.“With CPI, these companies don't have to hire a sales staff or marketing agency. We provide everything they need to expand their sales in the U.S.“We make product launches affordable and we prioritize speed to market,” he added.For more information about Consumer Products International, please visit consumerproductsintl.MORE ON CPI AND ITS FOUNDER Consumer Products International specializes in helping companies to launch and market new and existing products throughout the United States. CPI works closely with brand developers, manufacturers, and retail outlets to ensure a smooth transition from product launch through consumer purchase.Mitch Gould, the founder of CPI and IDM, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould, known as a global marketing guru, has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.

